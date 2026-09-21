Why is Intel stock surging? AUO deal, AI chip plans and 18A progress explained

Intel stock is surging in pre-market trading. Intel shares jumped 5.9% in pre-open trading on Monday, extending the strong rally seen last week. The stock had recently broken out of its trading range, adding to the upward momentum.

Intel stock rises on AI chip packaging plans and new AUO partnership (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS)

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A new Intel-AUO partnership is the main reason behind the latest jump. Intel has reportedly partnered with AUO Optronics, a major Taiwanese display-panel maker, to develop Micro LED advanced packaging technology. The technology is aimed at markets such as co-packaged optics (CPO) and high-density computing. Taiwan’s Economic Daily News reported the partnership on Monday.

Intel’s AI chip packaging plans

The technology could be important for AI data centers. CPO combines optical and electronic components more closely inside computing systems. This can help move large amounts of data faster and more efficiently, making it relevant to the growing demand for AI infrastructure, according to Investing.com.

Intel’s new US patent is at the center of the partnership. The collaboration is linked to a recently obtained Intel US patent called “IC Package with Micro LEDs.” The technology involves placing semiconductor chips into glass substrates and creating electrical connections through tiny structures called through-glass vias, or TGVs. Economic Daily News reported that the partnership is centered on this technology.

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AUO brings expertise that fits Intel’s packaging plans. AUO has experience in glass processing, Micro LED production and redistribution-layer technology. These capabilities could support Intel as it develops its plans for advanced chip packaging and optical connections.

Intel is looking to strengthen its position in AI chip packaging. Advanced packaging has become an important part of the AI chip race because companies need ways to connect chips and move data efficiently. Intel is trying to expand its role in this area as competition with companies such as TSMC grows.

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The partnership comes after several other positive developments for Intel. Investors have already been watching signs that Intel could improve its business through stronger AI-related demand, better chip manufacturing and growth in its foundry operations.

Tigress Financial recently raised its Intel price target. On September 15, Tigress Financial increased its price target for Intel to $145 from $118. The firm pointed to an AI-driven turnaround, stronger demand for Intel’s Xeon processors and improving execution on its 18A manufacturing process. Tigress Financial said these factors supported its higher price target, according to Investing.com.

Intel’s 18A process is another major focus for investors. The 18A manufacturing technology is part of Intel’s effort to improve its chip production and compete more strongly in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Better execution on 18A has therefore become an important part of the company's turnaround story.

SK Hynix talks add to optimism

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Possible talks with SK Hynix are also supporting sentiment. Reports that Intel could be in discussions with SK Hynix about memory-chip manufacturing have added to expectations around Intel’s foundry business. Such developments could strengthen Intel’s role in producing chips in the United States.

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AI spending is helping semiconductor stocks more broadly. Companies involved in chips, data centers and related infrastructure have benefited from continued spending on AI computing. Intel’s focus on AI packaging and optical connections puts it within this broader investment theme.

The wider US stock market is also moving higher. The positive market mood is giving Intel an additional boost. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.0%, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% and the Dow Jones rose 0.8% in Monday’s session, according to Investing.com.

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Fed uncertainty has also eased, supporting risk appetite. Investors have become more comfortable taking risk as uncertainty around the Federal Reserve has eased. That has helped support technology and other growth-focused stocks.

Intel’s latest move is therefore being driven by several factors, not just the broader market. The immediate trigger is the reported Intel-AUO Micro LED partnership, while optimism around AI, Intel’s 18A process, its foundry ambitions and positive analyst commentary are adding to the momentum.

The big question is whether the new technology can reach commercial use. If the Intel-AUO technology moves from development toward commercialization, it could give Intel a stronger position in next-generation AI packaging and data-center optical connections. Investing.com reported that the potential commercial opportunity is part of the positive investor reaction, according to Investing.com.

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