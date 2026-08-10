Why TSMC sales surged 45% as AI boom drives demand for advanced chips

TSMC has reported a huge jump in sales as demand for AI chips remains strong. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s biggest chipmaker, reported July revenue of 467.58 billion New Taiwan dollars ($14.5 billion). That was 44.7% higher than the same month last year.

TSMC sales jumped 44.7% in July as strong AI chip demand boosted revenue, with Nvidia and Google among major customers driving the semiconductor boom. (REUTERS/Ann Wang) (REUTERS)

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The strong July number shows that the AI boom is still creating huge demand for advanced chips. Companies around the world are spending heavily on AI infrastructure, including the powerful chips needed to train and run AI systems. CNBC reported that investors are closely watching whether Big Tech’s massive AI spending is producing enough returns.

TSMC sales rise 44.7%

TSMC is one of the biggest companies benefiting from this AI spending because it makes chips for major technology companies. Its customers include Nvidia and Google, which use TSMC to manufacture advanced processors and custom AI semiconductors. This makes TSMC’s sales an important signal for the wider technology industry. When TSMC’s revenue rises sharply, it can indicate that demand for advanced chips from AI companies and other technology businesses is also staying strong.

AI chip demand stays strong

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{{^usCountry}} The July growth was also stronger than TSMC’s full-year revenue target. TSMC is currently guiding for about 40% revenue growth this year, according to Ben Barringer, head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot. Barringer said the July result gives TSMC some breathing room for the rest of the quarter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The July growth was also stronger than TSMC’s full-year revenue target. TSMC is currently guiding for about 40% revenue growth this year, according to Ben Barringer, head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot. Barringer said the July result gives TSMC some breathing room for the rest of the quarter. {{/usCountry}}

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He told CNBC that the strong July sales mean August and September do not need to be as aggressive for the company to stay on track with its growth target. But one strong month does not mean chip demand will stay at the same level forever. Barringer warned that demand in the semiconductor industry can change quickly and monthly sales can move up and down.

TSMC AI chip revenue

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TSMC itself does not explain its monthly sales numbers. The company releases its monthly revenue figures but does not provide detailed commentary about what caused the rise or fall each month. However, TSMC’s latest quarterly results give a clear picture of where the demand is coming from.

In its second-quarter earnings report last month, the company said high-performance computing accounted for 66% of its revenue. TSMC records its AI chip sales under this high-performance computing category. That makes AI and high-performance computing a major part of TSMC’s business.

The company is benefiting as technology firms build more data centers and buy increasingly powerful chips to support AI services. TSMC also remains confident about its growth for the full year. During its latest earnings report, the company said it expects 2026 revenue to rise by slightly more than 40% in U.S. dollar terms, CNBC reported.

TSMC chip production rises

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The company is also spending more money to increase chip production. TSMC raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to between $60 billion and $64 billion, showing that it expects chip demand to remain strong enough to justify more investment. TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei gave a strong message on AI demand. “AI-related demand continues to be extremely robust,” Wei said during the company’s earnings update.

Semiconductor stocks gain

TSMC’s investment is important because AI companies need more advanced chips as their systems become larger and more powerful. The company is expanding production to keep up with demand instead of treating the current AI boom as a short-term jump. The strong TSMC sales also lifted other semiconductor stocks in Europe. ASML shares rose more than 2%, while Infineon and STMicroelectronics also traded higher, CNBC reported.

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But the semiconductor industry is still facing doubts about how much Big Tech can continue spending on AI. Technology companies are putting unprecedented amounts of money into data centers, AI infrastructure and semiconductors, and investors are questioning whether the profits from these investments will justify the huge spending.

AI boom drives chip demand

Those concerns have already hurt chip stocks. The PHLX Semiconductor Index, which tracks a group of semiconductor companies, was around 15% below its June high, CNBC reported. Even after that recent fall, semiconductor stocks have still had a strong year overall. The PHLX Semiconductor Index remained around 72% higher for the year, showing how strongly chip companies have performed despite recent market concerns.

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TSMC’s own stock has also gained sharply. TSMC shares were up about 50% for the year, CNBC reported. The bigger reason behind TSMC’s strong sales is simple: AI companies need more chips, and TSMC is at the center of that supply chain. Nvidia and other major technology companies are building AI systems that require huge amounts of advanced computing power, creating more demand for the chips TSMC manufactures.

For now, the July sales number suggests that the AI chip boom has not lost its strength. TSMC’s 44.7% year-on-year sales growth shows that customers are still placing large orders for advanced chips despite growing questions about AI spending.

The key question going forward is whether this demand can continue. TSMC is increasing its production capacity and expects revenue to grow by more than 40% this year, but semiconductor demand can change quickly, meaning investors will be watching the company’s sales in the coming months closely.

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In short, TSMC’s July sales surged because the AI infrastructure race is still driving heavy demand for advanced semiconductors. The company’s strong exposure to AI chips, major customers such as Nvidia and Google, rising high-performance computing revenue and higher investment in chip production have put TSMC in a strong position to benefit from the AI boom.