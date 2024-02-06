 Will UPI service continue on Paytm? Company's response - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Will UPI service continue on Paytm? Company's response

Will UPI service continue on Paytm? Company's response

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 09:43 AM IST

Paytm UPI: The RBI directed the Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts. Will UPI be affected?

Paytm said that UPI service on Paytm will continue to work as normal as the company is working with other banks to make changes. Paytm UPI service falls under the Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), which was barred by the Reserve Bank of India from taking money from customers after February 29.

Paytm UPI services: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)
Paytm UPI services: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

"UPI on Paytm will continue to operate as normal. We are working in the back end to connect with other banks to ensure seamless continuity of service. Users are not required to do anything additional," a Paytm spokesperson said as per news agency PTI.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As per the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), PPBL was the top UPI beneficiary among banks in December with 283.5 crore transactions it received during the month. Customers made 144.25 crore transactions on the Paytm Payment Bank App worth 16,569.49 crore in December.

Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma tells employees amid crisis: 'Don't know what…'

On the impact of the RBI move on bill payments through BBPOU, a Paytm spokesperson said as per PTI, "Please be informed that Paytm users can continue using the App for all bill payments and recharges, like always. Paytm continues to support a wide range of payment options for your convenience".

The RBI directed the Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.

This means that Paytm Wallet users can continue to carry on transactions till February 29 but after that they will be able to use their existing balance till the time it is exhausted but cannot add any money to their account.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On