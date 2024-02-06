Will UPI service continue on Paytm? Company's response

Paytm said that UPI service on Paytm will continue to work as normal as the company is working with other banks to make changes. Paytm UPI service falls under the Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), which was barred by the Reserve Bank of India from taking money from customers after February 29. Paytm UPI services: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

"UPI on Paytm will continue to operate as normal. We are working in the back end to connect with other banks to ensure seamless continuity of service. Users are not required to do anything additional," a Paytm spokesperson said as per news agency PTI.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As per the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), PPBL was the top UPI beneficiary among banks in December with 283.5 crore transactions it received during the month. Customers made 144.25 crore transactions on the Paytm Payment Bank App worth ₹16,569.49 crore in December.

On the impact of the RBI move on bill payments through BBPOU, a Paytm spokesperson said as per PTI, "Please be informed that Paytm users can continue using the App for all bill payments and recharges, like always. Paytm continues to support a wide range of payment options for your convenience".

The RBI directed the Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.

This means that Paytm Wallet users can continue to carry on transactions till February 29 but after that they will be able to use their existing balance till the time it is exhausted but cannot add any money to their account.