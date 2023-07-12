Home / Business / Wipro to invest $1 billion into AI over the next three years

Wipro to invest $1 billion into AI over the next three years

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 12, 2023 09:18 AM IST

The investments will focus on the expansion of AI, big data, and analytics solutions, as well as developing new research and development and platforms.

Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to invest $1 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte during a press conference.(PTI File)
The investments will focus on the expansion of AI, big data, and analytics solutions, as well as developing new research and development and platforms, it said in an exchange filing.

This comes almost a week after rival Tata Consultancy Services said it planned to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's Azure Open AI.

Companies across the world, from banks to big tech, have doubled down on investments in AI after ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot by Microsoft-backed OpenAI took the world by storm in late 2022.

The company also launched Wipro ai360, its AI-first innovation ecosystem and said that it would train all of its about 250,000 employees on AI over the course of the next 12 months.

"Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries," Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said.

