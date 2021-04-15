IND USA
Employees enter a Wipro Ltd. office building in the Electronic City area of Bengaluru. (Bloomberg)
Wipro's Q4 net profit soars by 27.7% to 2,972 cr

The IT major had posted a net profit of 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders in the same period in 2020.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:46 PM IST

IT company Wipro on Thursday posted a 27.7% jump in consolidated net profit to 2,972 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Wipro had posted a net profit of 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the IT firm increased by 3.4% to 16,245.4 crore during the reported quarter, compared to 15,711 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 11% to 10,796.4 crore from 9,722.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

The annual revenue of Wipro for 2020-21 increased by 1.5% to 61,943 crore from 61,023.2 crore in 2019-20.

