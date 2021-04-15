Wipro's Q4 net profit soars by 27.7% to 2,972 cr

IT company Wipro on Thursday posted a 27.7% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹2,972 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Wipro had posted a net profit of ₹2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the IT firm increased by 3.4% to ₹16,245.4 crore during the reported quarter, compared to ₹15,711 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 11% to ₹10,796.4 crore from ₹9,722.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

The annual revenue of Wipro for 2020-21 increased by 1.5% to ₹61,943 crore from ₹61,023.2 crore in 2019-20.