Wired Wisdom: RAM debate, Tesla tales and iPhone shoots live sports

Opening thoughts. This is a bit perplexing. There is a general agreement that Copilot+ PCs should have at least 16GB RAM for Windows 11 and artificial intelligence (AI) functionality to work as it should. And if you wish to run on-device models, those advanced use-cases require 32GB memory to be effectively deployed. A few days ago, Microsoft announced the new business focused Surface laptops, and the entry point $1,299 Surface Laptop for Business 13-inch will have 8GB RAM when it is made available later. The same price point as an Apple MacBook Neo, which many criticised for having 8GB memory (mostly without understanding basic macOS and Windows differences and optimisation finesse). I’ll point out something that you may define as hypocrisy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

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Sometime back, after the MacBook Neo launch, a Microsoft-commissioned study by Signal65 compared how Windows 11 PCs compared to the MacBook Neo. The worry was apparent, because PC makers were running scared, scrambling to find an answer of such quality at the same price point. The study compared a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x, HP OmniBook 5, Lenovo Yoga 7i and HP OmniBook X Flip with the MacBook Neo, and diligently noted, “Every Windows laptop in this comparison ships with 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage, double the system memory and up to four times the storage of MacBook Neo’s base configuration (8GB / 256GB).”

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{{^usCountry}} Unsurprisingly, they found the MacBook Neo to be worse across all chosen performance metrics. And now Microsoft thinks it’s okay to sell an 8GB RAM machine, and all will be forgotten? EDITOR’S CORNER REPORTS OF TESLA’S DEPARTURE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unsurprisingly, they found the MacBook Neo to be worse across all chosen performance metrics. And now Microsoft thinks it’s okay to sell an 8GB RAM machine, and all will be forgotten? EDITOR’S CORNER REPORTS OF TESLA’S DEPARTURE {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} I’ll be honest, for I have no idea where the conversation about Tesla abandoning factory plans for India are coming from. Most folks don’t realise this, but a lot of the “news” and “official statements” you read these days are regurgitations of something that’s previously happened. A chirp headline and an excitable social media post don’t make them new news, again. Anyway, that broad point aside, I have a feeling some newsroom on God’s green earth picked up a quote from Minister for Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, from 2025 and didn’t bother to read the date. At that time, with reference to carmakers manufacturing and assembling in India he had said, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen, Hyundai and Kia have shown interest. “Tesla, we are not actually expecting (interest) from them ... They are not interested in manufacturing in India”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I’ll be honest, for I have no idea where the conversation about Tesla abandoning factory plans for India are coming from. Most folks don’t realise this, but a lot of the “news” and “official statements” you read these days are regurgitations of something that’s previously happened. A chirp headline and an excitable social media post don’t make them new news, again. Anyway, that broad point aside, I have a feeling some newsroom on God’s green earth picked up a quote from Minister for Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, from 2025 and didn’t bother to read the date. At that time, with reference to carmakers manufacturing and assembling in India he had said, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen, Hyundai and Kia have shown interest. “Tesla, we are not actually expecting (interest) from them ... They are not interested in manufacturing in India”. {{/usCountry}}

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Tesla Model Y in India

Tesla has not formally announced any plans to abandon the building of a manufacturing facility in India at some point (but neither have they mentioned a roadmap since), and neither has the government confirmed the same. I’ll say this clearly (and I hold no brief for Tesla or EVs in general), they do not intend to either. Nothing about the brand’s India presence suggests any such moves on the agenda. And who is to blame for a slight ‘delay’ in setting up a manufacturing facility? Any corporate would factor in the economic scenario globally, currency valuations and costs on ground.

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At this time, Tesla has four showrooms in India—in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru (I particularly mention Delhi and Gurgaon separately, they are not the same place). Alongside, the supercharger network that sits around Delhi NCR and Mumbai—and this is where I’ll pointedly say Tesla needs to do more, and with some urgency. Incorrect attribution and information only serves to hurt the EV market, carmakers and customers alike, with its ripple effect going much beyond one brand. Confident misinformation is the unfortunate reality of the day.

SECOND THOUGHTS

A MILESTONE FOR PHONE CAMERAS

Realms have been written (I’ve contributed my share, shall admit) about how smartphone cameras are now mostly at par with larger DSLRs and also professional cameras to a large extent. And its only true, if we look at the latest generation that incudes the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Vivo X300 Ultra and the more recent Oppo Find X9 Ultra being some examples. None of those assessments have been out of place. A weekend game of the Major League Soccer in the US, between LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC, was shot completely using the iPhone 17 Pro phones.

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iPhone at MLS

This makes it the first professional live sporting event to be shot entirely on an iPhone 17 Pro. Of course it’ll be streamed live on Apple TV, since the platform holds the streaming rights. “iPhone 17 Pro will capture live footage throughout the match, including team warmups on the pitch, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and the atmosphere inside the stadium. With cameras positioned throughout the venue, the broadcast will deliver the pristine video quality fans expect, alongside dynamic new perspectives that bring viewers closer to the action, made possible by the small form factor of iPhone,” the promise Apple made before the event. This also, for those of us looking closely, marks a greater intent on Apple’s part to get involved with football content. The addition of an immersive video on Real Madrid for Vision Pro headsets, another milestone.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishal Mathur ...Read More Vishal Mathur is Technology Editor for Hindustan Times. When not making sense of technology, he often searches for an elusive analog space in a digital world. Read Less

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