Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Women hold 36% of senior posts in Indian mid-market companies, more than global average: Survey

Women hold 36% of senior posts in Indian mid-market companies, more than global average: Survey

business
Published on Mar 10, 2023 09:04 PM IST

There are big increases in the percentage of women occupying the chief executive officer (CEO)/ managing director (MD) and chief information officer (CIO) positions.

The report shows progress in the representation of women in senior leadership positions (Unsplash)
ByHT News Desk

Women holds 36% of senior management positions in mid-market companies in India, compared to 32% globally, a survey from Grant Thorton reveals. However, there are no women in senior leadership positions in 5% of these Indian companies.

The statistics provided in International Business Report on ‘Women in Business 2023 - The push for parity’ shows progress in the representation of women in senior leadership positions particularly in mid-market businesses, one who earn between $10 million and $1 billion in annual revenue.

ALSO READ: Investing in women and girls is the surest way to achieve SDGs

Work from home a boost!

This year’s research shows that businesses which offer hybrid, flexible or home working outperform when it comes to women in senior management. Globally, 36% of mid-market businesses are now working purely office-based, and 53% have a hybrid approach. In India, 62% of such businesses are adopting a hybrid model, 27% are still primarily office based, 5% of staff is permanently home-based and 5% have a fully flexible schedule and choice to choose where to work from.

ALSO READ: Group Captain Shaliza Dhami becomes first woman to command combat unit in IAF

Women in top posts

Despite only a slight increase in the percentage of women in senior leadership positions, this year there are big increases in the percentage of women occupying the chief executive officer (CEO)/ managing director (MD) and chief information officer (CIO) positions. In 2019, just 15% of businesses had a female CEO / MD. Now, that number is 28%, on a global level.

ALSO READ: Digital transformations for gender equality

A global trend

Another fascinating insight comes from analysing regional data. All regions (Africa, APAC, ASEAN, Latin America, North America, EU) surpassed the 30% figure for women in senior management for the first time. The ASEAN region experienced the most significant percentage points rise among the regions, increasing from 37% to reach 40% mark. APAC’s increase to 32%, from 30% in 2022, places it ahead of North America for the first time since 2018 and North America was the only region to experience a dip, from 33% to 31%. With 36% of women in leadership roles, India is ahead of the current global (32%), BRIC (34%) and G7 (30%) averages.

The findings in the report are drawn from around 5,000 interviews and surveys conducted between October and December 2022 with chief executive officers, managing directors, chairs, and other senior decision-makers from all industry sectors in mid-market businesses in 28 countries. In India, approximately 281 mid-market businesses are surveyed, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
international women's day woman power ceo gender equality
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP