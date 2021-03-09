Home / Business / Women to give $20 trillion boost to global economic growth by 2050
business

Women to give $20 trillion boost to global economic growth by 2050

The study is the latest evidence underscoring that closing labor-market gender gaps is crucial for the economy as it recovers from the pandemic -- and beyond.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:07 PM IST
A surge of women in the US have left the workforce this past year amid services-industry setbacks and to care for children whose school or day care closed during the pandemic. In this file picture, The Fearless Girl Statue is seen on Wall Street in New York. (AFP)

Global economic growth could get a $20 trillion boost if women are educated at the same levels as men and hold the same number of jobs, according to a new study.

Policy changes that result in more women entering the workforce, like those that bolster female access to secondary education, child care, and flexible work arrangements, have the potential to “light a fire,” under global growth over the next three decades, according to an analysis published this week by Bloomberg economists Adriana Dupita, Abhishek Gupta and Tom Orlik. The report examines 36 developed and emerging economies.

The study is the latest evidence underscoring that closing labor-market gender gaps is crucial for the economy as it recovers from the pandemic -- and beyond. Globally, 58.4% of women between the ages of 25 to 64 work, compared with 92.1% of men, the study found. In the US, while women helped propel the world’s largest economy out of the last recession, this time around they are falling behind -- something that economists have dubbed the country’s first female recession.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gupta's GFG alliance continues negotiations on Greensill debt

Oil slips to $68 as rally fizzles out before US supply report

Tesla shares bounce back following steep five-day decline

3 pending installments of DA to be restored from July, says Anurag Thakur

A surge of women in the US have left the workforce this past year amid services-industry setbacks and to care for children whose school or day care closed during the pandemic. Some 1.4 million mothers remained out of the workforce in January, according to the Census Bureau. At the same time, February’s job report showed that participation among prime-aged women improved slightly, though still remained worse than pre-pandemic levels.

India had the lowest female participation rate among countries analyzed in the report, at 16.6%. Closing the gap between men and women could add more than 30% to the country’s gross domestic product by 2050.

“Just as important, countries need to think and redesign their economies to make sure the economy will be able to welcome the additional labor force with productive jobs,” said Bloomberg economist Dupita. “In many countries, barriers to women’s education and employment are deeply entrenched."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's day equal opportunities women entrepreneur
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP