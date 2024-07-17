Working in IT sector? This is how companies are evaluating employees in appraisals

IT companies are checking learnability and employee's intent to learn and adapt in this appraisal season, Manpower Group’s President of Experis Sanju Ballurkar told Business Today. Companies are also evaluation employees leadership skills related to assigned tasks and empathy towards co-workers during the appraisal cycle. Companies are also evaluation employees leadership skills related to assigned tasks and empathy towards co-workers during the appraisal cycle.

“We are seeing rapid changes in how the world of IT services is evolving. The companies are coping with these changes via increased use of training and learning investments,” he told the outlet, adding, “Emphasis on learning opportunities is resulting into employee sponsorships for learning initiatives, attractive outcome-based incentives, better working environment in office (when employees are asked to return to office, provision of hybrid/flex working schedules, additional focus on health & wellness related initiatives.”

Sashi Kumar, talent marketplace Indeed’s Head of Sales, said, “Key parameters include how employees drive innovation, adapt to ever-evolving market demands, and fuel collaborative efforts that align with the company’s strategic goals.”

Sashi Kumar told the outlet that in the appraisal season IT companies “could adopt a strategic approach to employee evaluation, prioritising not just technical prowess but also how individuals contribute to the broader business objectives.”

HR professionals need to find out what’s causing poor performance and then create a plan which “might include extra training, mentorship, and chances to learn new skills. By having open conversations and giving frequent feedback, employers make sure that all team members know what they need to do to succeed,” he said, adding, “Companies are also focusing on well-being programs encompassing mental health and financial wellness, alongside work-life balance initiatives like flexible schedules and work-from-home options.”