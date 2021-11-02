World's first rooftop, open-air, Jio drive-in theatre to open in Mumbai on Nov 5

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has said it will open the world's first rooftop, open-air, drive-in theatre at Jio World Drive (JWD), the premium shopping mall unveiled by the company, in Mumbai on November 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Operated by PVR, Jio Drive-in has a capacity for 290 cars and boasts of the biggest cinema screen in town, equipped to provide viewers an unparalleled cinematic experience. This concept promises to be a completely new source of entertainment, especially in the current times and will bring a new way of watching movies from one's own car," RIL said in a release on Monday.

The release added that Jio World Drive (JWD) is geared to provide a world-class retail experience to customers in Mumbai with technology, style and cutting-edge innovation at its core.

It said JWD offers a slew of innovative concepts in entertainment, food and beverage, retail, culture - many of which are being experimented with for the first time in India and have been built "with the vision of bringing the best global experiences to India and showcasing the best of India to the world".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | JioPhone Next isn’t redefining budget Android phones, but EMI bundles add value

"With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai. It is not just a brand or a place, but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthral and engage customers like never before. This vision has led to yet another redefining experience for Mumbaikars with the opening of the Jio Drive-In theatre," Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail’s director, said.

"All our F&B concepts are designed keeping in mind the refined sensibilities of the modern-day gourmand. Each of them offers something unique and wholesome appealing to a wider set of audiences. Coupled with technology and personalised service, these F&B formats will be trendsetters. That's what inspired us to create Freshpik," Isha Ambani said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JWD is also home to Mumbai's most exclusive private, members club - The Bay Club.

Also read | Reliance buys 52% in designer labels of Ritu Kumar in luxury bet

The release said that the concept-driven cuisines offered at JWD elevate the gustatory experience of the customer to a whole new level. "Also, soon to be launched at JWD is Nine Dine, a multi-cuisine casual-dine experience which would offer an amalgamation of nine global cuisine outlets," it said.

Other F&B concepts include a brand-new Italian restaurant, Motodo, "which uses refined food techniques and authentic ingredients to provide a wholesome Italian experience".

Reliance has partnered with culinary experts like chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia for Motodo.

JWD, the release said, is leveraging innovation to spark curiosity and trigger conversations about art as well and embedded across it are exquisite art installations by renowned artists from India and across the world, "setting a new precedent in democratizing art and making it accessible to all".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The release said that an extension of JWD is the soon-to-launch Jio World Centre.

(With agency inputs)