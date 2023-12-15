Year Ender 2023: From Tata Tech to JSW Infra, 10 IPOs that grabbed headlines

The ongoing year of 2023 witnessed several big public issues hitting the stock market. This assumes significance as the BSE Sensex hit the historic 70,000 mark few days ago. Some IPOs performed exceptionally well while some received poor response from the investors.



Here we are going to list top 10 IPOs that made headlines this year.



1. Tata Technologies: The first ever initial public offering (IPO) from the Tata Group in two decades had created a lot of buzz even before it opened for subscriptions. The IPO finally opened on November 22 and closed on November 24. On the last day, it was subscribed 69.43 times. The IPO was finally listed on November 30. In a spectacular debut, the Tata Technologies shares commenced trading at ₹1,200 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ₹1,199 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a 140 percent premium over the initial public offering price band.



2. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) had made a dream stock market debut on November 29. It ended that day with a premium of 87.5 per cent, against the issue price of ₹32. The IREDA stock had listed at ₹50, up 56.25 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE. During the day, it rallied 87.46 per cent to ₹59.99 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock ended at ₹60 apiece, soaring 87.5 per cent.



3. Netweb Technologies India: Delhi-based high end computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies India had listed on stock market at 89.4 per cent higher than the issue price. On the BSE, the company's shares were listed at ₹942.5 a piece against the issue price of ₹500, Livemint reported.

4. Senco Gold: The shares of Senco Gold Ltd had listed on the stock market on July 14. The stock was listed at ₹430 per share on the NSE, which is 35.6 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹317. On the BSE, the shares were listed at ₹431 a piece.



5. JSW Infrastructure: The shares of JSW Infrastructure had made its debut on the bourses on October 3, registering a remarkable market debut. The stocks had ended the day with a premium of over 32 per cent against the issue price of ₹119. The stock made its debut at ₹143, making a jump of 20.16 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It rallied 32.18 per cent to settle at ₹157.30. At the NSE, it listed at ₹143. Shares of the company ended at ₹157.30 apiece, climbing 32.18 per cent.

6. Blue Jet Healthcare: The IPO of Blue Jet Healthcare was subscribed 7.95 times on the final day of its subscription. The shares of this pharmaceutical ingredient maker had made a strong debut on the stock market on November 1, ending the first day with a premium of over 19 per cent against the issue price of ₹346. At the NSE, shares of the company listed at ₹380, rallying 9.82 per cent from the issue price. During the day it jumped 20.79 per cent to ₹417.95 before settling at ₹413.25, posting a rise of 19.43 per cent.

7. Honasa Consumer Care (Mamaearth): The shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns new-age FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, ended with 4 per cent gains in debut trade on November 7 against the issue price of ₹324. The share had began the trade at ₹330, up 1.85 per cent on the NSE. During the day, it hit a high of ₹340.45 and a low of ₹321.10. Shares of the firm finally ended at ₹337.10, a gain of 4 per cent.

8. Flair Writing: The shares of pen maker Flair Writing Industries made a stunning debut and ended December 1 with a premium of nearly 49 per cent against the issue price of ₹304. The stock made its debut at ₹503, registering a jump of 65.45 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 69 per cent to ₹514. Shares of the company ended at ₹452.70 apiece, registering a gain of 48.91 per cent.

9. Yatra Online: Yatra Online was listed on September 28 and ended with a discount of more than 4 per cent against the issue price of ₹142. The stock made its debut at ₹130, registering a decline of 8.45 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it fell by 10.28 per cent to ₹127.40. Shares of the company finally ended at ₹135.95 apiece, lower by 4.26 per cent. On the NSE, shares of the company began the trade at ₹127.50, recording a fall of 10.21 per cent. It later ended at ₹136 per piece, a decline of 4.22 per cent.



10. Cello World: The shares of household products and stationery manufacturer Cello World Ltd got listed with a premium of over 28 per cent against the issue price of ₹648. The stock made its debut at ₹831, rallying 28.24 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further zoomed 28.81 per cent to ₹834.70. At the NSE, it listed at ₹829, registering a jump of 27.93 per cent.



(With PTI inputs)