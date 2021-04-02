Home / Business / Yes Bank fraud: ED files charge sheet against omkar realtors
business

Yes Bank fraud: ED files charge sheet against omkar realtors

The charge sheet, filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court , names chairman of the company, Kamal Kishore Gupta, managing director Babulal Varma, and actor and producer Sachiin Joshi.
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:49 AM IST
The ED said Omkar Developers took the loan for a slum rehabilitation project, but diverted the loans to other roup companies and also those promoted by Joshi.(Bloomberg file photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against real estate company Omkar Realtors and Developers Pvt. Ltd in a money laundering probe over the alleged misuse of a 410 crore loan from Yes Bank.

The charge sheet, filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court , names chairman of the company, Kamal Kishore Gupta, managing director Babulal Varma, and actor and producer Sachiin Joshi.

The ED said Omkar Developers took the loan for a slum rehabilitation project, but diverted the loans to other roup companies and also those promoted by Joshi.

Varma, 50, and Gupta, 62 were arrested on January 27, 2021.The money laundering case against them is based on a First Information Report registered by Aurangabad police in March 2020 for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.

ED stated that Omkar Realtors and Developers Pvt. Ltd bought a firm, Surana Construction, which had secured rights for redevelopment of Anand Nagar Slum Rehabilitation Authority Cooperative Housing Society at Wadala, and took huge loans against the project.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Big Bazaar set to roll out 2-hour delivery

Govt notifies tax return forms with few tweaks

‘Robust GST collection trend will continue’: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

Urban unemployment jumps as second wave slams job market

The case does not seem to be linked to the larger Yes Bank case, where YES Bank’s promoter Rana Kapoor and his family have been accused of laundering money received as kickbacks against loans that then turned into NPAs (non performing assets).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP