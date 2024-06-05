Your Instagram could become just like YouTube, Meta says 'testing formats'

Meta is testing out unskippable ads for Instagram in a strategy similar to YouTube, which requires non-paying users to view ads before watching videos, Business Insider reported. The Instagram app on a smartphone(REUTERS)

“We're always testing formats that can drive value for advertisers,” a Meta spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Business Insider. “As we test and learn, we will provide updates should this test result in any formal product changes.”

Currently, only some users can see this feature, according to posts on X and Reddit, but Meta said the feature could become a permanent addition to the app, Business Insider wrote.

Over the past few years, Instagram has experimented with new features. Reels for short-form videos in a TikTok-like fashion, and Threads for competing with X. And now, the social media giant may be taking a page out of YouTube's book, with its new ad format.

According to social media posts from users who have been served the new unskippable ads, they see a small counter at the bottom of their screen that says “ad break.”

"Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you can keep browsing," a text box explaining the feature on the Instagram app says, per a screenshot captured by Morning Brew.

The change could potentially benefit the app, as in 2023, Instagram, with an engagement growth rate of 9% beat TikTok’s 8%, according to another Business Insider report.