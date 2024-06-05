 Your Instagram could become just like YouTube, Meta says 'testing formats' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Your Instagram could become just like YouTube, Meta says 'testing formats'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 05, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Instagram may get unskippable ads as Meta tests out such a setup, which only a few users of the platform have witnessed so far.

Meta is testing out unskippable ads for Instagram in a strategy similar to YouTube, which requires non-paying users to view ads before watching videos, Business Insider reported.

The Instagram app on a smartphone(REUTERS)
The Instagram app on a smartphone(REUTERS)

“We're always testing formats that can drive value for advertisers,” a Meta spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Business Insider. “As we test and learn, we will provide updates should this test result in any formal product changes.”

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Also Read | Former Meta engineer sues company: ‘Was fired over handling of Gaza content’

Currently, only some users can see this feature, according to posts on X and Reddit, but Meta said the feature could become a permanent addition to the app, Business Insider wrote.

Over the past few years, Instagram has experimented with new features. Reels for short-form videos in a TikTok-like fashion, and Threads for competing with X. And now, the social media giant may be taking a page out of YouTube's book, with its new ad format.

According to social media posts from users who have been served the new unskippable ads, they see a small counter at the bottom of their screen that says “ad break.”

Also Read | 'RCB, RCB, RCB' posts are everywhere amid Lok Sabha election 2024 results, and no one knows why

"Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you can keep browsing," a text box explaining the feature on the Instagram app says, per a screenshot captured by Morning Brew.

The change could potentially benefit the app, as in 2023, Instagram, with an engagement growth rate of 9% beat TikTok’s 8%, according to another Business Insider report.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Your Instagram could become just like YouTube, Meta says 'testing formats'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement