Zerodha CEO on father-in-law who runs grocery shop: 'Best example of how to lead a good life'

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath on Monday took to LinkedIn to share a life lesson he imbibed from his father-in-law Shivaji Patil, who runs a grocery shop. Sharing a picture with the 70-year-old, the billionaire CEO said Patil had served in the Army and retired after losing his fingers during the Kargil War. Patil later opened his business in Karnataka’s Belgaum. Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath with father-in-law Shivaji Patil. (LinkedIn)

The key to achieving real freedom is by being content and Patil is the embodiment of that quality, Kamath wrote in his post.

Explaining Patil’s routine, Kamath said, “He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house.”

Despite the immense success enjoyed by Kamath’s online brokerage firm, he added that Patil continues to go to work regularly. While enquiring about ‘profit margins’ at his shop, Patil, with a ‘twinkle in his eye’, revealed to Kamath that he got a ‘25% margin on chikkis, which cost ₹200 and are sold for ₹250 each’.

Praising Patil for never ‘complaining’ about anything, not even after losing his fingers in the war, he concluded his post by saying that a good life can be ensured by being active in all ways.

“Although, he did try to convince me to get a government job when I asked him permission to marry his daughter in 2007 when I was still struggling,” he continued with a grin emoji.

According to Kamath, who is vocal about staying fit in life, money can’t buy satisfaction in life and his father-in-law is the ideal example for the same.

“I have been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can't buy this, and he is the best example," he added.

