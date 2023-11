On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded lower by 40 paise or 0.18 per cent at ₹225.95 per kg in 3,099 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices.

