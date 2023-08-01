Zomato hires first-ever Chief Fitness Officer to focus on staff wellbeing, says CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on Monday that the company has hired a ‘fitness officer’. The position titled - Chief Fitness Officer (CFO) - will involve collaborating with the employees, including delivery executives and restaurant partners, to monitor their nutritive habits and ensure that health remains a priority. Anmol Gupta is the foodtech giant’s first-ever fitness officer.

Zomato CEODeepinder Goyal and new CFO Anmol Gupta (R). (File, Instagram)

In a blog post, Goyal noted that physical health determines mental health and is a major factor boosting the performance of an individual. He shared his excitement about working with Gupta to bring in an innovative approach to work-wellbeing.

“Great work is an outcome of good health; good health is not secondary to great work,” wrote Goyal. The CEO shared how the company has been encouraging physical and mental wellness for its staff by providing a gym at the Gurugram headquarters, an in-house team of mental health experts and a generous leave policy.

The ‘paradigm shift’ in the senior team also includes a team of trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors. Employees can avail customised meal plans to track macro and micro nutrient intake, weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more, at both beginners and pro levels.

Goyal added that the company is dedicated to transforming the way people think about work and fostering a healthy and fulfilling professional environment.

Goyal also revealed his own fitness journey which helped him reduce 15 kgs. Sharing two before-and-after pictures from 2019 and 2023, he explained that his focus was on consistency.

“Going forward, we are going to invest heartily behind the wellbeing of our employees, our delivery partners and our restaurant partners,” concluded Goyal.

Gupta took to LinkedIn to announce his enthusiasm in "making Zomato fitter." After completing his B.Com from Delhi University and an MBA, he began his career as a financial analyst in 2013, his profile states. In 2017, Gupta made the switch to fitness and joined Blackbox Functional Fitness as a strength and conditioning coach. A year later, he co-founded Endure, a platform that allows users to gain financial rewards for achieving fitness goals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail