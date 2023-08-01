Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's shares inspiring weight loss journey. See pics

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, recently took to Instagram to share his inspiring fitness journey. In the post, he revealed how he started prioritizing his health a few months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it helped him achieve his desired weight. He also shared before and after picture showcasing the remarkable difference in his body. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's shares inspiring weight loss journey.

“A glance into my personal fitness journey. In 2019, a few months before the pandemic, I started treating my health as an equal priority to my work. Nothing extreme but just maintained consistency. Highlight of 2019 vs 2023 results,” wrote Deepinder Goyal while sharing before and after pictures of his weight loss journey from 2019 to 2023. In the next slide, he shared two post-it notes, one from 2019 and the other from 2023, with his weight, level of cholesterol, and body fat percentage written on them. The notes highlight that he reduced his weight from 87 kg to 72 kg in four years, along with significantly reducing his cholesterol levels and body fat percentage.

He even shared a detailed blog about how he lost weight. “I started tracking my carb intake, ate a healthy diet (all ordered via Zomato; because Indian home cooked food is so dominated by carbs), and worked out regularly. I didn’t do anything extreme, always had a day or two of cheat days on weekends (with cholle bhature, butter chicken, and gulab jamun and what not). But overall, I was consistent with more healthy behaviour each week compared to my previous habits,” wrote Goyal in his blog.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Deepinder Goyal here:

Deepinder Goyal’s post has accumulated over 2,000 likes since July 31. Many Instagram users have posted their thoughts on his fitness journey. A few even asked him to share more details of his fitness journey.

“Would love to see the journey in a bit more detail. Like if you are ordering out typically what kind of food do you choose. Feels great to see you achieve this. Hopefully we can learn from this,” shared an Instagram user. “How many calories do you intake and how many do you burn everyday? Any food avoided? Can you please share your food details too,” wrote another. What do you think about Deepinder Goyal’s fitness journey? Has he inspired you to lead a healthier lifestyle?

