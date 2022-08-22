Home / Business / Zomato discontinues this premium membership scheme. Check full details

Published on Aug 22, 2022 02:43 PM IST

Zomato Pro members used to get additional benefits including fine dining hotspots to premium restaurants, bars cafes etc. They also get exclusive delivery offers, which is not available to other Zomato users.

ByAryan Prakash

Food delivery app Zomato has discontinued its Pro and Pro Plus membership for the customers. The company had introduced its Zomato Plus and Zomato Pro Plus in 2020 after upgrading its Gold scheme.

“Please be informed that purchases/renewals are unavailable for the Pro/Pro Plus membership since we are working on upgrading our program so as to provide you a better experience. Further we would request you to stay tuned to your Zomato app for further offerings/updates around the same,” the app told Hindustan Times.

When asked if the current subscribers of the plan would continue to enjoy the benefits of the membership, Zomato said, "Please be informed that one can continue enjoying the benefits of Pro membership as of now till the tenure ends."

Zomato Pro members used to get additional benefits including fine dining hotspots to premium restaurants, bars cafes etc. They also get exclusive delivery offers, which is not available to other Zomato users. It meant that Pro members would get food delivered to them 15-20 per cent faster than other regular users.

During the launch of the membership plan, Zomato had also announced a money back guarantee. “If you don’t save 2x the subscription fee of Zomato Pro within the subscription period, we will auto-refund your subscription fee at the end of the year, no questions asked! This money back guarantee will be applicable to all Zomato Pro/Gold memberships bought or renewed today onwards,” the food delivery app had said in 2020.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Monday, August 22, 2022
