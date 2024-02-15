Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL shares hit 52-week high in stock market rally

Food delivery platform Zomato's stock hit an all-time high on Thursday, eclipsing the February 9 price of ₹151.45 on Bombay Stock Exchange.



The shares of Zomato had opened at ₹156.75 earlier today, more than the previous day's close of ₹152.20. The share soon hit a record 52-week high of ₹159.20. The stock was being traded nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹154.85 when the stock market closed.



Zomato stock was being traded nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹ 154.85 when the stock market closed(Reuters Photo)

Mahindra and Mahindra shares jump

Not just Zomato, the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra jumped by seven per cent a day after the automobile giant reported a 34 per cent increase in its profit for the third quarter ended December. The scrip of the company rallied 6.98 per cent to ₹1,772.75 apiece on the NSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock zoomed 6.84 per cent to ₹1,771 per piece on the BSE. At close, the shares were trading at ₹1765.55 on the BSE.

Bharat Petroleum shares rally

The shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) surged by more than 4 per cent on Thursday a day after BPCL ESPS Trust sold shares of the state-owned company in a block deal. BPCL shares advanced 4.43 per cent to ₹651.25 apiece on the BSE.

The stock of the company jumped 4.41 per cent to ₹651.15 per piece on the NSE. In the intra-day trade, the scrip of state-run oil marketing company hit a 52-week high of ₹651.80 and ₹651.65 apiece on the BSE and NSE, respectively. The BPCL stock was trading at ₹652.45 at market closure.



The stock market closed in a positive for the second straight day, driven by a rallty in energy and public sector banks, and supported by a post-results jump in Mahindra & Mahindra. The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.32% higher at 21,910.75, while the Sensex gained 0.32% to 72,050.38.