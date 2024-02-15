 Zomato, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, BPCL shares hit 52-week high in stock market rally - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL shares hit 52-week high in stock market rally

Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL shares hit 52-week high in stock market rally

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2024 04:25 PM IST

The stock market closed in a positive for the second straight day, driven by a rallty in energy and public sector banks

Food delivery platform Zomato's stock hit an all-time high on Thursday, eclipsing the February 9 price of 151.45 on Bombay Stock Exchange.

The shares of Zomato had opened at 156.75 earlier today, more than the previous day's close of 152.20. The share soon hit a record 52-week high of 159.20. The stock was being traded nearly 2 per cent higher at 154.85 when the stock market closed.

Zomato stock was being traded nearly 2 per cent higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>154.85 when the stock market closed(Reuters Photo)
Zomato stock was being traded nearly 2 per cent higher at 154.85 when the stock market closed(Reuters Photo)

Mahindra and Mahindra shares jump

Not just Zomato, the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra jumped by seven per cent a day after the automobile giant reported a 34 per cent increase in its profit for the third quarter ended December. The scrip of the company rallied 6.98 per cent to 1,772.75 apiece on the NSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra stock zoomed 6.84 per cent to 1,771 per piece on the BSE. At close, the shares were trading at 1765.55 on the BSE.

Bharat Petroleum shares rally

The shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) surged by more than 4 per cent on Thursday a day after BPCL ESPS Trust sold shares of the state-owned company in a block deal. BPCL shares advanced 4.43 per cent to 651.25 apiece on the BSE.

The stock of the company jumped 4.41 per cent to 651.15 per piece on the NSE. In the intra-day trade, the scrip of state-run oil marketing company hit a 52-week high of 651.80 and 651.65 apiece on the BSE and NSE, respectively. The BPCL stock was trading at 652.45 at market closure.

The stock market closed in a positive for the second straight day, driven by a rallty in energy and public sector banks, and supported by a post-results jump in Mahindra & Mahindra. The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.32% higher at 21,910.75, while the Sensex gained 0.32% to 72,050.38.

