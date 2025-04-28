2025 BYD Seal launched with key upgrades. Check details

The 2025 BYD Seal is launched in India with a starting price of ₹41 lakh, ex-showroom for the base Dynamic (RWD) variant. The prices of the 2025 Seal's Premium (RWD) and Performance (AWD) variants are ₹45.70 lakh and ₹53.15 lakh, respectively. Prices are all ex-showroom. It's interesting to note that while the base model's pricing is unchanged from the previous model, the top two trim levels have seen price increases of ₹15,000 each. While the prices for the base variant remain similar to the outgoing model, the prices for the top two trims have been increased by ₹ 15,000 each

2025 BYD Seal: Updates

BYD retailed more than 1,300 units of the Seal within its first year and it also receives a number of updates for 2025. A power sunshade and silver-plated dimming canopy have been introduced, as well as an improved air-conditioning unit with a higher capacity compressor and a sophisticated air purification module.

The Premium model now comes with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) for enhanced ride comfort, and the Performance model gets the DiSus-C smart damping system for more comfortable and handling-oriented performance. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been made standard now, in addition to a new sound wave feature aimed at enhancing the cabin acoustic experience.

2025 BYD Seal: Specifications

The entry level Dynamic variant features a 61.44 kWh battery pack and receives a rear-wheel drive configuration. It delivers 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque while promising to travel 510 kilometres before needing a recharge.

BYD Seal Premium gets a 82.56 kWh battery and also has a rear-wheel drive configuration. It is more powerful and has more torque compared to the base model - 308 bhp and 360 Nm and the best range of any of the three models - up to 650 kilometres.

And then there is the range-topping BYD Seal Performance variant. That also gets a 82.56 kWh battery but as the variant's name suggests, delivers even higher power and torque - 523 bhp and 670 Nm. It is also the only one of the trio to receive an all-wheel drive system. The estimated range is at 580 kilometres.

Charging the BYD Seal from 0 to 100 percent using a standard 7 kW AC charger will take as long as 12 hours but the Dynamic version can go from 0 to 85 percent if charged with a 110 kW charger. The higher two versions can even accommodate 150 kW charger.