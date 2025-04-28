Menu Explore
2025 BYD Seal launched with key upgrades. Check details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2025 10:01 PM IST

A power sunshade and a silver-plated dimming canopy have been added to the 2025 BYD Seal, along with an upgraded air-conditioning system.

The 2025 BYD Seal is launched in India with a starting price of 41 lakh, ex-showroom for the base Dynamic (RWD) variant. The prices of the 2025 Seal's Premium (RWD) and Performance (AWD) variants are 45.70 lakh and 53.15 lakh, respectively. Prices are all ex-showroom. It's interesting to note that while the base model's pricing is unchanged from the previous model, the top two trim levels have seen price increases of 15,000 each.

While the prices for the base variant remain similar to the outgoing model, the prices for the top two trims have been increased by ₹15,000 each
While the prices for the base variant remain similar to the outgoing model, the prices for the top two trims have been increased by 15,000 each

2025 BYD Seal: Updates

BYD retailed more than 1,300 units of the Seal within its first year and it also receives a number of updates for 2025. A power sunshade and silver-plated dimming canopy have been introduced, as well as an improved air-conditioning unit with a higher capacity compressor and a sophisticated air purification module.

The Premium model now comes with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) for enhanced ride comfort, and the Performance model gets the DiSus-C smart damping system for more comfortable and handling-oriented performance. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been made standard now, in addition to a new sound wave feature aimed at enhancing the cabin acoustic experience.

2025 BYD Seal: Specifications

The entry level Dynamic variant features a 61.44 kWh battery pack and receives a rear-wheel drive configuration. It delivers 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque while promising to travel 510 kilometres before needing a recharge.

BYD Seal Premium gets a 82.56 kWh battery and also has a rear-wheel drive configuration. It is more powerful and has more torque compared to the base model - 308 bhp and 360 Nm and the best range of any of the three models - up to 650 kilometres.

And then there is the range-topping BYD Seal Performance variant. That also gets a 82.56 kWh battery but as the variant's name suggests, delivers even higher power and torque - 523 bhp and 670 Nm. It is also the only one of the trio to receive an all-wheel drive system. The estimated range is at 580 kilometres.

Charging the BYD Seal from 0 to 100 percent using a standard 7 kW AC charger will take as long as 12 hours but the Dynamic version can go from 0 to 85 percent if charged with a 110 kW charger. The higher two versions can even accommodate 150 kW charger.

