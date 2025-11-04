2025 Hyundai Venue launched and Venue N Line unveiled: Here's everything you should know before buying one

Hyundai has officially launched the 2025 Venue and unveiled its sportier sibling, the Venue N Line, giving one of India’s most popular compact SUVs a major refresh. With upgraded technology, new design elements, and added safety features, the updated Venue lineup strengthens Hyundai’s position in the fiercely competitive compact SUV space dominated by rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Hyundai has revealed the prices of three variants of the 2025 Venue. The brand will announce the prices of the N Line version and other variants at a later stage.

2025 Hyundai Venue introductory prices HX2 HX4 HX5 Introductory ex-showroom price for 1.2 MPi engine ₹ 7.90 lakh ₹ 8.80 lakh ₹ 9.15 lakh Prev Next

2025 Hyundai Venue prices and variants

The Venue now follows a new HX-based variant nomenclature, replacing the older S and SX structure. The eight trims – HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10 – gradually increase in equipment and convenience features. As of now, prices of only three variants with a 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine have been unveiled.

Entry-level HX2 starts at ₹7.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Mid-spec HX4 is priced at ₹8.80 lakh ex-showroom.

HX5 is priced at ₹9.15 lakh ex-showroom.

These prices are introductory and are available only for customers who take delivery before 31st December 2025.

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will be offered with three engine options.

Revolution over evolution: What’s new in the 2025 Hyundai Venue?

The new Venue remains a core model in Hyundai India’s portfolio, consistently among its top-sellers. While the mechanics are largely familiar, this update focuses on refinement — adding premium interiors, advanced connectivity, and new safety tech.

The 2025 Venue adopts a sharper, boxier design language with sharp lines and a more cohesive front fascia. The dark-finished grille, new LED projector headlamps, and updated daytime running lights give it a bold, mature appearance. The revised bumper and connected LED tail lamps at the rear bring it in line with Hyundai’s modern global design cues.

Hyundai has also stretched the wheelbase to give more interior space for the occupants. The new Venue is also wider and taller which should also help with shoulder room and headroom. The boot space has also gone up from 350 litres to 375 litres. So, the customers would be able to pack in more luggage for the trips.

Interior: Tech-focused and more premium

Inside, the Venue adopts a completely reworked cabin layout. The dual 12.3-inch displays – one for infotainment and another for the digital instrument cluster – dominate the dashboard, supported by a redesigned centre console and new soft-touch materials.

The 2025 model gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice commands, and Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car suite. Higher variants bring in ventilated seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a premium audio system, and wireless charging. The single-pane sunroof, rear AC vents, and two-tone upholstery continue to enhance comfort and visual appeal.

Safety and ADAS upgrades

Safety sees a major improvement across the range. The 2025 Venue now offers six airbags as standard, alongside ABS, ESC, hill-hold assist, and a rear-view camera. Higher variants introduce Level 2 ADAS, which adds features such as forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, elevating the Venue’s tech credentials to a higher segment.

Powertrains and fuel efficiency

Under the hood, the Venue retains its tried-and-tested lineup:

1.2-litre petrol – 83 bhp, 5-speed manual

1.0-litre turbo-petrol – 120 bhp, with 6-speed or 7-speed DCT

1.5-litre diesel – 115 bhp, 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Hyundai asserts that the 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine achieves a fuel efficiency of 18.05 kmpl. The turbo petrol engine is reported to have a fuel economy of 18.74 kmpl when paired with the 6-speed manual transmission and 20 kmpl with the 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine demonstrates even greater efficiency, offering 20.99 kmpl with the 6-speed manual gearbox and 17.9 kmpl with the 6-speed torque converter automatic.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line: Sportier design, sharper drive

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Linne will be offered only with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

Alongside the standard Venue, Hyundai has revealed the 2025 Venue N Line, catering to enthusiasts seeking a more dynamic drive and a sportier visual identity.

The Venue N Line gets distinct front and rear bumpers, red exterior accents, N Line badges, and new alloy wheels that highlight its sporty personality. Hyundai is also offering two new shades – Shadow Grey and Shadow Grey with Abyss Black dual-tone roof – to further differentiate it from the standard variant.

Inside, the Venue N Line sports an all-black cabin with red stitching, an N-branded steering wheel and gear knob, and metal pedals for a sportier ambiance. It’s powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 bhp) paired with a 7-speed DCT.

The 2025 Venue N Line will be offered in two trims – N6 and N8 – each building on the feature set of its standard counterparts but with added sporty touches and exclusivity.