Honda Elevate ADV Edition launched: 3 things that are new

Honda has given its popular compact SUV, the Elevate, an adventurous twist with the launch of the new Elevate ADV Edition, priced from ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec ZX variant, this special edition adds bolder styling and exclusive design cues without changing the proven mechanical package. Here are all the changes that the Elevate ADV Edition comes with. Honda Elevate ADV only comes with cosmetic changes over the standard version.

Honda Elevate ADV prices Gearbox Monotone Dual-tone Manual ₹ 15.29 lakh ₹ 15.49 lakh CVT ₹ 16.46 lakh ₹ 16.66 lakh Prev Next

1. Exterior: Rugged adventure styling

The new ADV Edition gives the Elevate a sportier, off-road-inspired personality. It features distinctive decals on the hood and doors, highlighting the “ADV” theme that differentiates it from the regular model. The front end receives black treatment on the grille and fog-lamp surrounds, along with orange accents that enhance its aggressive look.

The SUV also gets black door handles, roof rails, and mirrors, further complementing its bold stance. The 16-inch alloy wheels are now finished in black with orange inserts, giving the ADV Edition a tougher, adventure-ready vibe. At the rear, a revised bumper with orange detailing and a skid-plate-like design adds to its rugged character. Buyers can choose between Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic shades, offered in both mono-tone and dual-tone finishes.

Honda Elevate ADV uses orange accents for the exterior as well as interior.

2. Interior: Sporty cabin with exclusive touches

Inside, the Elevate ADV Edition swaps luxury for a sportier ambience. It gets an all-black interior theme contrasted with orange stitching on the seats and dashboard, creating a lively cabin atmosphere. The “ADV” logo embossed on the seats reinforces its special-edition identity.

3. Features: Enhanced tech and safety options

Ambient lighting enhances the premium appeal, while the cabin continues to offer the same spacious layout that the Elevate is known for. Being based on the top ZX variant, the SUV retains high-end equipment such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a single-pane sunroof. There is also a 360-degree camera system, offered as a dealer-fitted option, improving visibility and convenience while parking.

The SUV also continues to feature Honda Sensing ADAS suite, including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and collision mitigation braking. With connected car tech, keyless entry, and an eight-speaker audio setup, the Elevate ADV Edition is packed with modern technology.

No changes to the powertrain

While the powertrain remains unchanged—a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox—the ADV Edition brings a few noteworthy feature additions