Honda plans a major product offensive in India, aiming to launch 7 SUVs by 2030

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. Ltd., aims to launch a major product offensive in the Indian market. The automaker that currently sells models like Honda Amaze, City and Elevate in the Indian passenger vehicle market, is aiming to launch 10 or more cars in the country by 2030. On the sidelines of the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025, speaking to HT Auto, Takashi Nakajima, President and CEO of HCIL, has said that the majority of these cars will be SUVs. Honda plans to launch 10 or more cars in India, including 7 SUVs by 2030.

Nakajima revealed that Honda is planning to launch seven SUVs in India by 2030. With the SUVs fetching the most of the sales in the country's passenger vehicle market, keeping pace with the global trend, Honda plans to tap into the segment with more focus. The HCIL is considering a wider range of options for the consumers, keeping an eye on the high volume and premium products, said Nakajima. “We are thinking aggressively about model launch plans, launching 10 or more models by 2030. considering a wider range of options, high volume and premium products as well. SUVs mainstream, 7 SUVs models by 2030,” Nakajima said.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.'s President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe said that among the seven SUVs, Honda is planning to launch in India by 2030, there will be some global models, while the other models will be designed and developed keeping the Indian customers in focus. The SUVs designed and developed specifically for the Indian consumers will be leading the product offensive for the brand in the country. These will be manufactured locally, which means Honda is going to ramp up its product production in the country. The global SUVs will be imported.

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda has showcased the 0 Alpha electric SUV concept that has grabbed a lot of attention from the visitors and global automotive community. With the automaker's plan to launch a SUV offensive in India, we can expect this EV to make inroads in the country.

(Story Filed By HT Auto Desk)