Tata Sierra to be the brand's showstopper of 2025: Here's everything we know​

The Tata Sierra is set to make a powerful comeback in 2025, serving as a product that sits between the Nexon and the Harrier. The original Sierra from the early '90s was one of India's first lifestyle SUVs, and the new version brings back that nostalgia—refreshed with futuristic design, advanced technology, and new-age versatility. Here is everything that we know about it. We first got a glimpse of the Tata Sierra powered by an internal combustion engine at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Launch date and rivals

The 2025 Tata Sierra is slated for a November 25th debut and will likely be priced between ₹17 lakh and ₹24 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and MG Astor, while the EV version will compete with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S.

Powertrain options: ICE and EV Versions

One of the biggest talking points is Tata’s plan to offer the Sierra in both internal-combustion (ICE) and electric (EV) versions.

The ICE range may include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 170 PS and 280 Nm, along with a 1.5-litre diesel generating about 120 PS and 260 Nm. Both are expected to be paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Sierra EV, built on Tata’s latest “Gen 2” architecture, is expected to deliver competitive range figures and fast-charging capability—making it future-ready and environmentally progressive.

Modern design with a classic soul

The new Sierra borrows the essence of the original while embracing Tata’s latest design philosophy. It retains the upright stance and signature glasshouse area reminiscent of the “infinity window” from the past. The SUV features a muscular body, gloss-black front grille, LED light bar stretching across the nose, flush door handles, and a floating-roof design that adds to its premium feel.

Subtle but meaningful differences from the concept version—like new alloy wheels and toned-down chrome accents—make the production model more practical while keeping it futuristic and distinct.

Tech and features: A premium step-up

Inside, the Sierra is expected to showcase Tata’s most advanced cabin yet. Highlights include a panoramic sunroof, connected infotainment system with multiple digital displays, premium upholstery, and customizable ambient lighting.

Comfort and convenience take center stage with powered ventilated seats, wireless charging, and a high-end sound system. On the safety front, the Sierra is likely to come equipped with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, and Level-2 ADAS features—underscoring Tata’s focus on occupant protection.