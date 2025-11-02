Mahindra XEV 9S to Tata Sierra: Upcoming car launches in November 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the Indian car market is gearing up for some exciting new arrivals. From compact SUVs to full-fledged electric vehicles, November will see a diverse mix of launches catering to every kind of buyer. Here’s a closer look at the top three cars launching in November 2025. Get Launch Updates on Tata Sierra EV Notify me Notify me In November 2025, the Indian car market will welcome new models, including the updated Hyundai Venue, Tata Sierra, and Mahindra XEV 9S.

Upcoming Cars in India – November 2025 Launches Model Launch date 2025 Hyundai Venue November 4 Tata Sierra November 25 Mahindra XEV 9S November 27 Prev Next

1. 2025 Hyundai Venue Facelift

Hyundai will offer the Venue in standard and N Line versions.

Hyundai is all set to launch the new-generation Venue on November 4, marking a major update for one of India’s most popular compact SUVs. The upcoming Venue will feature a complete design overhaul with a connected LED light bar, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed front fascia.

Inside, the cabin gets a major upgrade with dual 12.3-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and Level-2 ADAS features for improved safety and convenience.

Under the hood, the new Venue will continue with the familiar 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines, now paired with a torque-converter automatic gearbox for the diesel variant. Expected prices range between ₹7.5 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). There would also be an N Line version of the Venue that will be priced higher and will come with a sporty exterior and interior. It will be offered only with the turbocharged engine.

2. 2025 Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra headlined the conversations around the Auto Expo 2025. The near-production version of the SUV was unveiled to the public at the venue, with the original Tata Sierra on display for quick reference.(HT Photo)

After years of anticipation, Tata Motors is bringing back the Sierra, with its official launch scheduled for November 25, 2025. The Sierra will be available in both petrol and diesel options initially, with an electric version planned for a later date.

The SUV will stand out with its modern yet retro-inspired design, featuring connected LED lighting, a triple-screen dashboard, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Under the hood, Sierra will likely use Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. Prices are expected to start around ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will slot between the Nexon and the Harrier.

3. Mahindra XEV 9S Electric SUV

The XEV 9e is expected to be the production version of the XEV 7e.

Mahindra is preparing to introduce the XEV 9S, a new seven-seater electric SUV, on November 27th. It will serve as the electric counterpart of the XUV700, but it will be built on the dedicated electric platform that Mahindra calls INGLO.

The XEV 9S is expected to feature sleek LED lighting, a closed front grille, three-row seating and a three-screen digital layout inside. It will be offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, delivering an estimated range of around 500 km on the bigger pack.