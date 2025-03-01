Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2025 Tesla Model 3 might soon come to India. Here's what to expect from most affordable Tesla EV

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2025 04:14 PM IST

The Tesla Model 3 is speculated to enter the Indian market. It is the most affordable vehicle that Tesla sells.

The Tesla Model 3 is anticipated to enter the Indian market following recent reports indicating that the manufacturer has begun hiring within the country. Additionally, a notable meeting took place between the Prime Minister and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, which garnered significant media attention.

Tesla Model 3 supports up to 250 kW DC fast charging.(Bloomberg)
Tesla Model 3 supports up to 250 kW DC fast charging.(Bloomberg)

A report from CLSA, a global capital market firm, suggests that with a projected reduction in import duties to 15-20 percent in India, the on-road price of the Tesla Model 3 is expected to range between 35-40 lakh, excluding supplementary expenses such as road tax and insurance. The Tesla Model 3 has already made a significant impact in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, providing an impressive blend of range, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Here are the anticipated features of the EV based on its specifications available internationally.

(Also read: Report: Tesla Model 3 to cost around 35-40 lakh in India even with reduced import duty)

What's the range and performance of Tesla Model 3?

The Model 3 is offered in three distinct configurations: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD), and Performance, thereby accommodating a diverse array of driving preferences.

The RWD version is powered by a 60kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, generating approximately 208kW of power. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and has a WLTP-estimated range of 513 km. The Long Range AWD variant is equipped with a 79kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt battery, delivering around 366kW, enabling it to reach 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, with a range of 629 km. Meanwhile, the Performance model, which also utilizes a 79kWh battery, produces 461kW and achieves a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.1 seconds, with a range of 528 km.

What are the autonomous features of the Tesla Model 3?

Tesla's Autopilot system is included as a standard feature in all vehicle trims, providing capabilities such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and autonomous emergency braking. Optional upgrades, namely Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability, expand the system's functionalities to include Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On