2025 Tesla Model 3 might soon come to India. Here's what to expect from most affordable Tesla EV

The Tesla Model 3 is anticipated to enter the Indian market following recent reports indicating that the manufacturer has begun hiring within the country. Additionally, a notable meeting took place between the Prime Minister and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, which garnered significant media attention. Tesla Model 3 supports up to 250 kW DC fast charging.(Bloomberg)

A report from CLSA, a global capital market firm, suggests that with a projected reduction in import duties to 15-20 percent in India, the on-road price of the Tesla Model 3 is expected to range between ₹35-40 lakh, excluding supplementary expenses such as road tax and insurance. The Tesla Model 3 has already made a significant impact in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, providing an impressive blend of range, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Here are the anticipated features of the EV based on its specifications available internationally.

What's the range and performance of Tesla Model 3?

The Model 3 is offered in three distinct configurations: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD), and Performance, thereby accommodating a diverse array of driving preferences.

The RWD version is powered by a 60kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, generating approximately 208kW of power. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and has a WLTP-estimated range of 513 km. The Long Range AWD variant is equipped with a 79kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt battery, delivering around 366kW, enabling it to reach 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, with a range of 629 km. Meanwhile, the Performance model, which also utilizes a 79kWh battery, produces 461kW and achieves a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.1 seconds, with a range of 528 km.

What are the autonomous features of the Tesla Model 3?

Tesla's Autopilot system is included as a standard feature in all vehicle trims, providing capabilities such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and autonomous emergency braking. Optional upgrades, namely Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability, expand the system's functionalities to include Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.