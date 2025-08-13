2025 Yezdi Roadster launched in India at 2.10 lakh: Six key highlights

Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the updated version of Roadster in its India lineup, bringing comprehensive changes to the motorcycle. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster has received a plethora of upgrades. The retro-themed motorcycle now comes with better build quality, a heavily revamped engine, and more features. The new Roadster bike also gets new colour options. The new 2025 Yezdi Roadster is available at a starting price of ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Personalised Offers on Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Check Offers If you are planning to buy the 2025 Yezdi Roadster, here are the six key highlights of the motorcycle that you should know.

Classic Legends, the owner of brands like Yezdi, Jawa and BSA, is expecting the updated Roadster to boost its sales performance during the upcoming festive season. If you are planning to buy the 2025 Yezdi Roadster, here are the six key highlights of the motorcycle that you should know.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Price and booking

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster has been launched in India at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing makes it one of the most affordable retro-style roadsters in its category. Bookings for the new Roadster are open, and deliveries will commence soon.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Updated looks

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster carries forward the iconic roadster silhouette. It sports a circular LED headlamp located in a new cowl, a teardrop fuel tank, curved mudguards, and a slim LED tail lamp. The design of the motorcycle blends old-school charm with subtle modern elements.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: New engine

Powering the 2025 Yezdi Roadster is a new 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 28.6 bhp peak power and 30 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: What are other options?

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster competes against a host of models in the modern-retro segment based on price, performance and features. The rivals of the motorcycle include the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda CB350, and Harley-Davidson X440.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Brake and suspension

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is built on a steel frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork and a set of new twin rear shocks for suspension duty. The motorcycle rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. The rear tyre is wider, enhancing the stance of the bike. For braking duty, it gets a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Factory custom kits

Buyers of the retro motorcycle can opt for customising their Yezdi Rodster by selecting from six factory custom kits, which include dual-tone paint schemes, integrated LED indicators, hydro-formed handlebars, and a removable pillion seat.