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2026 Honda City facelift on wishlist? Key genuine accessories you can buy

The 2026 Honda City facelift can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

Published on: May 26, 2026 01:40 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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Honda Cars India launched the 2026 Honda City facelift in the country just a few days back. The updated iteration of the midsize sedan comes with a plethora of changes inside and out. While the powertrain continues to remain the same as before, the updated design and upgraded feature list certainly boost the appeal of this upmarket sedan that competes with some tough rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.

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The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Honda City comes priced between 11.99 lakh and 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in multiple variants, the sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrain choices. While the updated Honda City looks visually appealing to many, some may feel that it needs to be made even more distinctive. For those customers, Honda is offering a wide range of genuine accessories.

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If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift and wondering about which genuine accessories to purchase, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine kits available for the sedan.

2026 Honda City facelift: Key genuine accessories on offer

2026 Honda City facelift: Genuine accessories
Signature packageUtility packageBasic kitOther accessories
Front upper moulding garnishFront bumper protectorFloor mat - CarpetTrunk spoiler with LED
Trunk garnishRear bumper protectorFloor mat - BucketStep illumination
Taillamp garnishDoor handle protectorMud guard7-step rhythmic ambient lights
Window chrome mouldingDoor edge garnishEmergency hammerFront fender garnish
Door lower garnishBody side mouldingKey chainDoor visor with chrome
Trunk entry guardMicrofibre clothWireless charger (Plug & play)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Dual-channel DVR (Front & rear) with parking monitor
Body cover
Rear sunshade (Door & windshield)
Steering wheel cover
Trunk tray
 
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