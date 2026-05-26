2026 Honda City facelift on wishlist? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Honda Cars India launched the 2026 Honda City facelift in the country just a few days back. The updated iteration of the midsize sedan comes with a plethora of changes inside and out. While the powertrain continues to remain the same as before, the updated design and upgraded feature list certainly boost the appeal of this upmarket sedan that competes with some tough rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.

Personalised Offers on Honda Amaze Check Offers The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Honda City comes priced between ₹11.99 lakh and ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in multiple variants, the sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrain choices. While the updated Honda City looks visually appealing to many, some may feel that it needs to be made even more distinctive. For those customers, Honda is offering a wide range of genuine accessories.

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If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift and wondering about which genuine accessories to purchase, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine kits available for the sedan.

2026 Honda City facelift: Key genuine accessories on offer

2026 Honda City facelift: Genuine accessories Signature package Utility package Basic kit Other accessories Front upper moulding garnish Front bumper protector Floor mat - Carpet Trunk spoiler with LED Trunk garnish Rear bumper protector Floor mat - Bucket Step illumination Taillamp garnish Door handle protector Mud guard 7-step rhythmic ambient lights Window chrome moulding Door edge garnish Emergency hammer Front fender garnish Door lower garnish Body side moulding Key chain Door visor with chrome Trunk entry guard Microfibre cloth Wireless charger (Plug & play) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Dual-channel DVR (Front & rear) with parking monitor Body cover Rear sunshade (Door & windshield) Steering wheel cover Trunk tray View All

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{{^usCountry}} The carmaker offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Honda City, which are segmented into three packages: Signature, Utility, and Basic. The accessories are meant to add more visual appeal to the sedan's exterior, while some are meant to enhance the premiumness inside the cabin. There are some key accessories that are meant to enhance the practicality of the car as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The carmaker offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Honda City, which are segmented into three packages: Signature, Utility, and Basic. The accessories are meant to add more visual appeal to the sedan's exterior, while some are meant to enhance the premiumness inside the cabin. There are some key accessories that are meant to enhance the practicality of the car as well. {{/usCountry}}

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