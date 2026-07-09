2026 MG Hector Plus: 3 things I liked 2 I didn’t

A 700 km road trip is enough to expose what a family SUV does well and where it falls short. After spending days with the updated MG Hector Plus across highways, city roads, broken stretches and mountain sections, one thing stood out: MG hasn't tried to make the Hector Plus everything to everyone. Instead, it remains focused on delivering comfort and features, even if that means making compromises elsewhere. Here are the three things that I enjoyed in the MG Hector and two that I didn't:

MG Hector Plus EMI starting at just ₹22,900/ Month Check Eligibility The MG Hector Plus shines as a comfortable long-distance family SUV, though its powertrain and infotainment still leave room for improvement.

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What I liked #1: It is built for long journeys

The Hector Plus feels most at home when covering long distances. Its suspension is tuned to prioritise passenger comfort, soaking up potholes and rough patches without unsettling the cabin. Even after hours on the road, the SUV remains composed and relaxing to travel in.

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{{^usCountry}} That experience is helped by impressive noise insulation. Wind and road noise are well controlled, making highway cruising noticeably less tiring. The Infinity sound system complements the quiet cabin with good audio quality, while the air-conditioning cools the large interior quickly despite the panoramic glass roof overhead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That experience is helped by impressive noise insulation. Wind and road noise are well controlled, making highway cruising noticeably less tiring. The Infinity sound system complements the quiet cabin with good audio quality, while the air-conditioning cools the large interior quickly despite the panoramic glass roof overhead. {{/usCountry}}

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The headlamps also offer good illumination for night drives, although the high beam could benefit from a little more reach.

What I liked #2: The cabin feels more premium than before

The updates inside make a bigger impact than those on the exterior. The new tan upholstery brightens the cabin and gives it a richer appearance, while the combination of soft-touch materials and fabric inserts improves the overall sense of quality.

Comfort has clearly been prioritised. The front seats remain supportive even after several hours behind the wheel, and the ventilated seat function stands out for its effective cooling across both the seat base and backrest without producing excessive fan noise.

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Outside, the refreshed styling is subtle. The redesigned bumpers add a little more presence, while the new Celadon Blue paint gives the SUV a fresh look. The chrome-heavy grille, however, may not appeal to every buyer.

What I liked #3: Most everyday features work well

The Hector Plus continues to offer one of the longest feature lists in its segment, but some additions are genuinely useful rather than simply adding to the specification sheet.

Gesture controls come in handy because many common functions are accessed through the touchscreen instead of physical buttons. The steering wheel controls are also laid out well, allowing most adjustments without taking your hands off the wheel.

The CVT transmission deserves credit for matching the SUV's personality. It delivers smooth progress during daily commutes and highway drives, while the sequential manual mode proves useful on downhill sections by allowing engine braking.

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What I didn't like #1: The powertrain lacks flexibility

The Hector Plus is now offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 143 bhp and 250 Nm. For everyday driving, it gets the job done, but once the road starts climbing or the SUV is carrying passengers and luggage, the engine begins to feel stretched.

Throttle response remains adequate, but performance never feels particularly effortless. Buyers who regularly travel through hilly terrain or cover high annual mileage may also miss having a diesel engine option, which would have broadened the SUV's appeal.

The soft suspension, while excellent for comfort, also reduces driver confidence when the pace increases. Body roll is noticeable through corners, the nose dips under heavy braking, and sudden direction changes remind you of the Hector Plus' size and weight.

What I didn't like #2: Some technology still needs refinement

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Although the feature list is extensive, the software experience leaves room for improvement.

During the drive, the infotainment system repeatedly displayed a "storage is full" message despite deleting applications and restarting the system. Wireless Apple CarPlay also disconnected on a few occasions, although Android Auto functioned more reliably throughout the test.

There are a few smaller irritations as well. The front USB ports are awkwardly positioned, and the absence of USB-C ports feels dated. The automatic turn indicators can also become overactive on winding mountain roads, though MG allows the feature to be switched off through the infotainment settings. The 360-degree camera remains useful for parking, but its image quality is average.

Verdict

The MG Hector Plus knows exactly what it wants to be. It is not aimed at drivers looking for sharp handling or enthusiastic performance. Instead, it focuses on delivering a spacious cabin, generous equipment and excellent ride comfort for families spending plenty of time on the road. If comfort and refinement sit higher on your priority list than outright driving involvement, the Hector Plus continues to make a convincing case for itself.

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