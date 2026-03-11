Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    5 compact SUVs I would choose if my daily commute was 60 km

    Here are five compact SUVs that I would choose if I had a commute of 60 km. 

    Updated on: Mar 11, 2026 2:25 PM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    If my daily commute was around 60 km, the car I choose would need to balance fuel efficiency, comfort and ease of driving. Spending that much time on the road every day means ride quality, cabin refinement and running costs become far more important than outright performance.

    The new Seltos is offered with three engine options.
    The new Seltos is offered with three engine options.

    Compact SUVs make a lot of sense in this scenario because they offer a slightly higher driving position, comfortable suspension and modern features that make long hours behind the wheel more manageable. Here are five compact SUVs I would happily choose if my daily commute were 60 km.

    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos is now based on a new platform.
    Kia Seltos is now based on a new platform.

    The Kia Seltos continues to be one of the most well rounded SUVs in its segment. It offers a strong combination of modern styling, a feature rich cabin and multiple engine options that cater to different driving preferences.

    For long commutes, the diesel engine is particularly appealing because it delivers strong torque and impressive efficiency, making highway driving effortless. There is also a naturally aspirated engine on offer which the customers can opt for. The ride quality strikes a good balance between comfort and stability, which is important when you are covering long distances every day.

    Inside, the Seltos offers a premium cabin layout with a wide dual screen setup, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and a host of connected car features in higher variants. The seats are supportive and the cabin feels spacious, which helps reduce fatigue during long drives.

    Price: 10.99 lakh to 19.99 lakh (ex showroom)

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a hybrid powertrain that uses electric motors and a 1.5-litre engine.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a hybrid powertrain that uses electric motors and a 1.5-litre engine.

    If efficiency is a top priority for a long daily commute, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid is one of the most sensible choices. Its strong hybrid powertrain allows the SUV to drive on electric power at lower speeds, which significantly improves fuel efficiency in stop and go traffic.

    The overall driving experience is smooth and quiet, especially in city conditions where the electric motor often takes over. This makes daily commuting far more relaxed compared to conventional petrol powered SUVs.

    The Grand Vitara also offers a comfortable suspension setup and a spacious interior. Higher variants come equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, head up display and a panoramic sunroof. Combined with Maruti Suzuki’s widespread service network and relatively low maintenance costs, it becomes a very practical long term commuter.

    Price: 16.63 lakh to 19.72 lakh (ex showroom)

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    The GLA is the most affordable SUV that the brand has in its portfolio.
    The GLA is the most affordable SUV that the brand has in its portfolio.

    If budget is not a major constraint, the Mercedes-Benz GLA offers a far more premium commuting experience. As an entry level luxury SUV, it combines strong build quality, refined engines and a high quality interior.

    One of the highlights of the GLA is its cabin, which features the brand’s signature dual screen setup with the MBUX infotainment system, ambient lighting and premium materials throughout. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making it a pleasant place to spend long hours in traffic.

    The GLA also feels quite refined on the move, with minimal road and wind noise entering the cabin. Despite being a luxury SUV, its compact dimensions make it relatively easy to drive in urban environments as well.

    Price: 49.72 lakh to 52.73 lakh (ex showroom)

    Jeep Compass

    The Jeep Compass is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine. (Paarth Khatri/ HT Auto)
    The Jeep Compass is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine. (Paarth Khatri/ HT Auto)

    The Jeep Compass stands out for its solid build quality and excellent highway manners. It feels more robust than most SUVs in this price bracket and offers a planted driving experience, especially at higher speeds. The suspension is also one of the best in the segment.

    The 2.0-litre diesel engine is one of the key highlights of the Compass. It produces strong torque, which makes long highway drives effortless and relaxed. For someone commuting long distances daily, this kind of performance can make a big difference in overall driving comfort.

    Inside, the Compass offers a premium interior with leather upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and a host of safety features. The cabin also feels well insulated, which helps maintain a quiet driving environment.

    Price: 17.99 lakh to 30.70 lakh (ex showroom)

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta shares its engine options with the Kia Seltos.
    Hyundai Creta shares its engine options with the Kia Seltos.

    The Hyundai Creta remains one of the most popular SUVs in India because it delivers a balanced package of comfort, technology and efficiency. It is particularly well suited for daily commuting thanks to its smooth driving experience and comfortable ride.

    The Creta is available with petrol, turbo petrol and diesel engines. For someone covering 60 km every day, the diesel engine is the most practical option because it offers strong efficiency along with good mid range performance for highway driving. After the diesel, I would suggest the naturally aspirated petrol engine as it would be more fuel efficient than the turbo petrol.

    The cabin feels modern and well equipped with features such as a large dual screen layout, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and advanced driver assistance systems in higher variants. Hyundai has also tuned the suspension to prioritise comfort, which helps when driving over uneven roads.

    Price: 10.79 lakh to 20.20 lakh (ex showroom)

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    News/Car Bike/5 Compact SUVs I Would Choose If My Daily Commute Was 60 Km
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes