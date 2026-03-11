5 compact SUVs I would choose if my daily commute was 60 km
Here are five compact SUVs that I would choose if I had a commute of 60 km.
If my daily commute was around 60 km, the car I choose would need to balance fuel efficiency, comfort and ease of driving. Spending that much time on the road every day means ride quality, cabin refinement and running costs become far more important than outright performance.
Compact SUVs make a lot of sense in this scenario because they offer a slightly higher driving position, comfortable suspension and modern features that make long hours behind the wheel more manageable. Here are five compact SUVs I would happily choose if my daily commute were 60 km.
The Kia Seltos continues to be one of the most well rounded SUVs in its segment. It offers a strong combination of modern styling, a feature rich cabin and multiple engine options that cater to different driving preferences.
For long commutes, the diesel engine is particularly appealing because it delivers strong torque and impressive efficiency, making highway driving effortless. There is also a naturally aspirated engine on offer which the customers can opt for. The ride quality strikes a good balance between comfort and stability, which is important when you are covering long distances every day.
Inside, the Seltos offers a premium cabin layout with a wide dual screen setup, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and a host of connected car features in higher variants. The seats are supportive and the cabin feels spacious, which helps reduce fatigue during long drives.
Price: ₹10.99 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex showroom)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid
If efficiency is a top priority for a long daily commute, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid is one of the most sensible choices. Its strong hybrid powertrain allows the SUV to drive on electric power at lower speeds, which significantly improves fuel efficiency in stop and go traffic.
The overall driving experience is smooth and quiet, especially in city conditions where the electric motor often takes over. This makes daily commuting far more relaxed compared to conventional petrol powered SUVs.
The Grand Vitara also offers a comfortable suspension setup and a spacious interior. Higher variants come equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, head up display and a panoramic sunroof. Combined with Maruti Suzuki’s widespread service network and relatively low maintenance costs, it becomes a very practical long term commuter.
Price: ₹16.63 lakh to ₹19.72 lakh (ex showroom)
If budget is not a major constraint, the Mercedes-Benz GLA offers a far more premium commuting experience. As an entry level luxury SUV, it combines strong build quality, refined engines and a high quality interior.
One of the highlights of the GLA is its cabin, which features the brand’s signature dual screen setup with the MBUX infotainment system, ambient lighting and premium materials throughout. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making it a pleasant place to spend long hours in traffic.
The GLA also feels quite refined on the move, with minimal road and wind noise entering the cabin. Despite being a luxury SUV, its compact dimensions make it relatively easy to drive in urban environments as well.
Price: ₹49.72 lakh to ₹52.73 lakh (ex showroom)
The Jeep Compass stands out for its solid build quality and excellent highway manners. It feels more robust than most SUVs in this price bracket and offers a planted driving experience, especially at higher speeds. The suspension is also one of the best in the segment.
The 2.0-litre diesel engine is one of the key highlights of the Compass. It produces strong torque, which makes long highway drives effortless and relaxed. For someone commuting long distances daily, this kind of performance can make a big difference in overall driving comfort.
Inside, the Compass offers a premium interior with leather upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and a host of safety features. The cabin also feels well insulated, which helps maintain a quiet driving environment.
Price: ₹17.99 lakh to ₹30.70 lakh (ex showroom)
The Hyundai Creta remains one of the most popular SUVs in India because it delivers a balanced package of comfort, technology and efficiency. It is particularly well suited for daily commuting thanks to its smooth driving experience and comfortable ride.
The Creta is available with petrol, turbo petrol and diesel engines. For someone covering 60 km every day, the diesel engine is the most practical option because it offers strong efficiency along with good mid range performance for highway driving. After the diesel, I would suggest the naturally aspirated petrol engine as it would be more fuel efficient than the turbo petrol.
The cabin feels modern and well equipped with features such as a large dual screen layout, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and advanced driver assistance systems in higher variants. Hyundai has also tuned the suspension to prioritise comfort, which helps when driving over uneven roads.
Price: ₹10.79 lakh to ₹20.20 lakh (ex showroom)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More