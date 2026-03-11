5 compact SUVs I would choose if my daily commute was 60 km

Kia Seltos is now based on a new platform.

The Kia Seltos continues to be one of the most well rounded SUVs in its segment. It offers a strong combination of modern styling, a feature rich cabin and multiple engine options that cater to different driving preferences. For long commutes, the diesel engine is particularly appealing because it delivers strong torque and impressive efficiency, making highway driving effortless. There is also a naturally aspirated engine on offer which the customers can opt for. The ride quality strikes a good balance between comfort and stability, which is important when you are covering long distances every day. Inside, the Seltos offers a premium cabin layout with a wide dual screen setup, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and a host of connected car features in higher variants. The seats are supportive and the cabin feels spacious, which helps reduce fatigue during long drives. Price: ₹10.99 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex showroom) Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a hybrid powertrain that uses electric motors and a 1.5-litre engine.

If efficiency is a top priority for a long daily commute, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid is one of the most sensible choices. Its strong hybrid powertrain allows the SUV to drive on electric power at lower speeds, which significantly improves fuel efficiency in stop and go traffic. The overall driving experience is smooth and quiet, especially in city conditions where the electric motor often takes over. This makes daily commuting far more relaxed compared to conventional petrol powered SUVs. The Grand Vitara also offers a comfortable suspension setup and a spacious interior. Higher variants come equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, head up display and a panoramic sunroof. Combined with Maruti Suzuki’s widespread service network and relatively low maintenance costs, it becomes a very practical long term commuter. Price: ₹16.63 lakh to ₹19.72 lakh (ex showroom) Mercedes-Benz GLA

The GLA is the most affordable SUV that the brand has in its portfolio.

If budget is not a major constraint, the Mercedes-Benz GLA offers a far more premium commuting experience. As an entry level luxury SUV, it combines strong build quality, refined engines and a high quality interior. One of the highlights of the GLA is its cabin, which features the brand’s signature dual screen setup with the MBUX infotainment system, ambient lighting and premium materials throughout. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making it a pleasant place to spend long hours in traffic. The GLA also feels quite refined on the move, with minimal road and wind noise entering the cabin. Despite being a luxury SUV, its compact dimensions make it relatively easy to drive in urban environments as well. Price: ₹49.72 lakh to ₹52.73 lakh (ex showroom) Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine. (Paarth Khatri/ HT Auto)

The Jeep Compass stands out for its solid build quality and excellent highway manners. It feels more robust than most SUVs in this price bracket and offers a planted driving experience, especially at higher speeds. The suspension is also one of the best in the segment. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is one of the key highlights of the Compass. It produces strong torque, which makes long highway drives effortless and relaxed. For someone commuting long distances daily, this kind of performance can make a big difference in overall driving comfort. Inside, the Compass offers a premium interior with leather upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and a host of safety features. The cabin also feels well insulated, which helps maintain a quiet driving environment. Price: ₹17.99 lakh to ₹30.70 lakh (ex showroom) Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta shares its engine options with the Kia Seltos.