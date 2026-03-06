5 electric cars I would buy under ₹20 lakh if I wanted 350+ km range

The Tata Punch EV facelift adopts a revised split LED headlamp layout, moving away from the earlier connected design to achieve a cleaner and more contemporary front-end appearance

The Tata Punch EV is currently one of the most accessible electric SUVs in the Indian market. Despite its compact size, the electric version of the Punch offers impressive range figures, particularly in its new 40 kW variant, which claims a range figure of 468 km. Its compact footprint makes it easy to manoeuvre in crowded city conditions, while the SUV styling and raised ground clearance add a sense of toughness that many buyers appreciate. For someone looking for an affordable EV that still delivers a usable range, the Punch EV is a very sensible option. Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric is based on its ICE counterpart. It does not use a dedicated EV platform.

The Creta Electric brings one of India’s most popular SUV nameplates into the EV space. For buyers who want the familiarity and practicality of the Creta but with an electric powertrain, this model makes a lot of sense. The smaller battery version offers a claimed range of around 420 km. Beyond range, the Creta Electric retains many of the strengths that have made the standard Creta so successful. It offers a spacious cabin, a feature-rich interior and the comfort expected from a midsize SUV. For many buyers, it represents a balanced combination of range, practicality and brand trust. MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV Pro gets a different set of alloy wheels when compared to the standard Windsor.

The MG Windsor EV stands out in this segment thanks to its premium design and modern interior. It offers a slightly different approach compared to traditional SUVs, focusing on comfort, technology and a distinctive look. With the larger battery option, the Windsor EV offers a claimed range of up to 449 km. Inside, the Windsor EV features a technology-focused cabin with a large touchscreen and connected features. The interior space and comfort levels also make it a good option for buyers who want an EV that feels more premium than typical compact electric SUVs. Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6 on display at a dealership.

Mahindra’s BE 6 represents the brand’s next-generation approach to electric vehicles. Built on a dedicated EV platform, it brings bold styling, a futuristic interior and strong range capabilities. Even the lower variant of the BE 6 offers a claimed range of 557 km. Because of this, the BE 6 is one of the longest range electric cars available close to the ₹20 lakh price bracket. Another highlight is its design. The BE 6 features sharp lines, a coupe-inspired silhouette and a modern cockpit-style interior, which gives it a much more futuristic appeal compared to conventional SUVs. Kia Carens Clavis EV

Offered with two battery pack options—42kWh and 51.4kWh—the Kia Clavis EV brings versatility to the table.