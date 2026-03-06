5 electric cars I would buy under ₹20 lakh if I wanted 350+ km range
Here are five cars under ₹20 lakh with over 350 km of range.
India’s electric car market has expanded rapidly over the last couple of years, and buyers today have far more choice than before. What once felt like a niche segment dominated by a handful of models now includes compact SUVs, midsize family cars and even spacious three-row vehicles. At the same time, improvements in battery technology have helped push claimed driving ranges well beyond the 350 km mark, which significantly reduces range anxiety for most buyers.
For customers working with a budget of around ₹20 lakh, there are now several compelling EV options that offer strong range figures along with modern features and everyday practicality. Whether you are looking for a compact urban SUV, a premium crossover or a spacious family vehicle, these electric cars manage to balance range, usability and value. Here are five electric cars I would consider under ₹20 lakh if a claimed range of over 350 km was a key requirement.
The Tata Punch EV is currently one of the most accessible electric SUVs in the Indian market. Despite its compact size, the electric version of the Punch offers impressive range figures, particularly in its new 40 kW variant, which claims a range figure of 468 km.
Its compact footprint makes it easy to manoeuvre in crowded city conditions, while the SUV styling and raised ground clearance add a sense of toughness that many buyers appreciate. For someone looking for an affordable EV that still delivers a usable range, the Punch EV is a very sensible option.
The Creta Electric brings one of India’s most popular SUV nameplates into the EV space. For buyers who want the familiarity and practicality of the Creta but with an electric powertrain, this model makes a lot of sense. The smaller battery version offers a claimed range of around 420 km.
Beyond range, the Creta Electric retains many of the strengths that have made the standard Creta so successful. It offers a spacious cabin, a feature-rich interior and the comfort expected from a midsize SUV. For many buyers, it represents a balanced combination of range, practicality and brand trust.
The MG Windsor EV stands out in this segment thanks to its premium design and modern interior. It offers a slightly different approach compared to traditional SUVs, focusing on comfort, technology and a distinctive look. With the larger battery option, the Windsor EV offers a claimed range of up to 449 km.
Inside, the Windsor EV features a technology-focused cabin with a large touchscreen and connected features. The interior space and comfort levels also make it a good option for buyers who want an EV that feels more premium than typical compact electric SUVs.
Mahindra’s BE 6 represents the brand’s next-generation approach to electric vehicles. Built on a dedicated EV platform, it brings bold styling, a futuristic interior and strong range capabilities.
Even the lower variant of the BE 6 offers a claimed range of 557 km. Because of this, the BE 6 is one of the longest range electric cars available close to the ₹20 lakh price bracket.
Another highlight is its design. The BE 6 features sharp lines, a coupe-inspired silhouette and a modern cockpit-style interior, which gives it a much more futuristic appeal compared to conventional SUVs.
For buyers who prioritise space and practicality, the Kia Carens Clavis EV offers something very few electric cars currently do, a three-row layout.
The Clavis EV is expected to come with multiple battery options, with the larger pack offering a claimed range of close to 490 km, whereas the smaller battery pack has a claimed range of 404 km. That is an impressive range figure for a vehicle that can haul your whole family.
With seating for up to seven occupants, generous cabin space and Kia’s typically feature-packed interiors, the Clavis EV could become a strong option for larger families looking to transition to electric mobility.
