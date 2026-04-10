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5 SUVs I would choose for driving 200 km every single day

If you are looking for 5 SUVs that are well-suited for 200 km daily commuting, here are the best options based on performance, comfort and reliability.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 12:59 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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The Indian car buyers are highly value-conscious. Driving the value for money quotient for any car involves multiple factors, and one of them is the fuel efficiency. If your daily driving requirement involves covering a distance of 200 km every day, then you need a vehicle that prioritises fuel efficiency. Besides that, the vehicle also demands reliability, cabin comfort, and highway stability to minimise fatigue.

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
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The Hyundai Creta is often considered a balanced choice for both city and highway driving.

Considering all these requirements, the diesel engine-powered vehicles are the most cost-effective choice for someone whose daily driving is about 200 km. The diesel engines not only offer high torque required for superior highway performance, but also higher fuel efficiency.

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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs

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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

₹ 15.99 - 20.01 Lakhs

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Hyundai Creta EV

₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs

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Mahindra XUV 400 EV

₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs

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Tata Harrier EV

₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs

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Maruti Suzuki Invicto

₹ 24.97 - 28.61 Lakhs

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If you are looking for 5 SUVs that are well-suited for 200 km daily commuting, here are the best options based on performance, comfort and reliability.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has been a bestselling SUV in India for a long time. The SUV is often considered a balanced choice for both city and highway driving. The SUV offers a premium experience inside the cabin thanks to the excellent ride quality, high-quality insulation, and superior comfort. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is a refined power mill, providing a smooth driving experience with decent fuel efficiency, offering approximately 19-21 kmpl. Adding more comfort to the occupants as well as enhancing its appeal are ventilated seats and advanced suspension, which make long journeys less fatiguing.

Mahindra XUV 7XO is the rebadged version of XUV700.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The rebadged and revamped iteration of Mahindra XUV700, the XUV 7XO, is designed for long-distance cruising, offering a premium experience inside the cabin. If you are hitting the highways for a 200 km daily commute, the SUV's 2.2-litre diesel engine not only provides generous power, but the XUV 7XO offers high-speed stability. Also, it comes packing ADAS features, which are highly useful to reduce driver fatigue on long stretches. Further, the spacious and feature-rich cabin with a panoramic sunroof and well-tuned suspension ensures a comfortable journey experience even at high speeds.

Tata Harrier offers immense durability for daily, high-mileage highway runs as well as on harsh road conditions.
Kia Sonet comes with a compact yet premium appearance.

Kia Sonet

If a compact SUV is your choice, which would equally perform well on city roads as well as on highways, the Kia Sonet diesel should be your preferred pick. It offers easy handling. The SUV boasts best-in-class fuel efficiency with its 1.5-litre diesel engine, rated around 24.1 kmpl. The 6-speed automatic transmission makes for an easy drive. The modern, plush interiors with ventilated seats enhance the cabin comfort significantly.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets strong hybrid tech, suited for highway driving.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

People who prefer petrol cars, and at the same time, the low maintenance as well as high mileage, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid should be a key pick. The string hybrid technology ensures high mileage of around 27.97 kmpl. Also, the e-CVT automatic transmission helps in reducing driving fatigue. The car feels smooth and quiet, offering excellent ride comfort on highways.

 
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