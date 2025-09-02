7 Best BMW and Ducati sports bikes to buy in India

BMW, with its German engineering prowess, is known for its precision and innovative features. Their bikes are often characterised by a perfect blend of power and electronic aids. Ducati, on the other hand, the legendary Italian marque, is renowned for producing V2 (V-twin) and V4 engines. Personalised Offers on BMW F 900 XR Check Offers Check Offers The BMW M 1000 RR is the most expensive sports bike in India.

Both European brands have a long-standing history of rolling out some of the most advanced, powerful, and aesthetically stunning sportsbikes. Thus, for Indian enthusiasts, the allure of these high-end European machines is undeniable.

This article delves into the 7 best BMW and Ducati sportsbikes that are available for purchase in India.

1) BMW G 310 RR: This is BMW Motorrad’s most accessible fully-faired sportsbike. Mechanically, it’s similar to the TVS Apache RR 310, but cosmetically it’s not. The BMW G 310 RR looks distinct as its design is heavily inspired by BMW’s top-tier superbikes, like the S 1000 RR.

Powering this bike is a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of torque. Its top speed is 160km/h.

The price starts from ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

2) Ducati Monster: The Ducati Monster is positioned a level above the Scrambler 800 Icon. The Monster BS6 replaces the Monster 821, and the new model is notably lighter.

Notably, the new model is significantly lighter than the predecessor by 4.5 kg. The new frame, lighter aluminium swingarm, and wheels helped the new Ducati Monster (BS6) to shed weight.

Mechanically, the Ducati Monster has a 937cc, Testastretta L-twin, liquid-cooled engine that unleashes 111 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. The bike’s 6-speed gearbox benefits from an anti-slip clutch and a quickshifter as standard.

The average ex-showroom price starts from ₹12.95 lakh.

3) Ducati SuperSport 950: As the name suggests, this Ducati faired-bike almost touches the 1000cc segment. The Ducati SuperSport 950 is powered by a 937cc engine, which develops 108.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Electronic aids on offer include three ride modes, wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction control, and a bi-directional quickshifter.

This sportsbike’s base model is available in a single colour, that is the Ducati Red, while the higher trim ‘S’ has two colours, Arctic Silk white and Ducati Red, which are priced at ₹16.05 lakh and ₹19.11 lakh, respectively. These are ex-showroom figures.

4) BMW S1000RR: This is the flagship BMW sportsbike in India. It takes the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and the Aprilia RSV4.

The BMW S1000RR is offered in three variants- Standard, Pro, and M Sport. These variants vary in styling, performance, and electronic aids. The Standard is priced at ₹21.30 lakh, while the Pro and M Sport are priced at ₹23.80 lakh and ₹26.05 lakh, respectively. All are ex-showroom prices.

The current version of the S1000RR (2025) has sharper styling and larger aero winglets that are claimed to provide more downforce.

The S1000RR is powered by a 999cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that benefits from the BMW ShiftCam technology. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine produces a peak power of 206.5 bhp at 13,750 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

5) Ducati Panigale V2: This Italian sportsbike is the younger sibling of the Panigale V4. The Panigale V2 heavily borrows design cues from the Panigale V4.

The Ducati Panigale V2 has a long list of features. Features on board include a TFT display with three display ride modes (Road, Road Pro, and Race), wheelie control, LED lights, traction control levels, bi-directional quickshifter, ABS, and engine brake control, among others.

Powering the Panigale V2 is a 955cc engine that churns out 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. It competes with the Yamaha ZX-10R, BMW S1000RR, and the Aprilia RS 660.

The price starts from ₹20.67 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

6) Ducati Panigale V4: This flagship Ducati is globally known for being the first large-production sportsbike to feature a V4 engine. The ‘Desmosedici Stradale’ is a 90-degree V4 engine which has a counter-rotating crankshaft. This technology is derived directly from Ducati’s MotoGP racing machines.

The 7th-generation Ducati Panigale V4 houses a 1103cc engine that generates an impressive 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm.

The Panigale V4 is offered in two variants - Standard and S. The former is priced at ₹29.99 lakh, while the latter is priced at ₹36.50 lakh. Both are ex-showroom figures.

7) BMW M 1000 RR: This is the most expensive BMW bike in India, with prices starting from ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). Its other variant, the M 1000 R Competition, holds an ex-showroom price of ₹55 lakh.

This CBU bike is the first M model from BMW that entered our shores. It is powered by a 999cc, four-cylinder (inline) engine with ShiftCam technology. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox, which is tuned to churn out 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. It’s more powerful than the BMW S1000RR.

The M 1000 RR goes from 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds, and can speed up to 306km/h.