85 electric vehicle charging stations installed in Delhi: Report

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has installed 85 electric vehicle charging stations at 82 locations across the national capital. At least 92 more facilities will be set up by December, the MCD officials told PTI. Four central government public sector undertakings (PSU)-Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) as well as DISCOMS -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES and Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) were authorised by the MCD for installation and operations of EV charging stations.

They were offered parking sites as well as roadsides to find out feasibility for installation and operations of EV charging stations. the statement said. The MCD is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to an HT report, Delhi is adding electric vehicles at an incredible pace, with over 62,000 EVs already been sold since the Delhi government's electric vehicle policy was introduced in August 2020.

The national capital has increased its share in EV sales figure to 12.5 per cent in March this year. The Delhi government has also announced its plans to train mechanics for electric vehicles as part of its efforts to drive the creation of ‘green jobs’. The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will be designing a course to train its automobile engineering diploma programme students to become EV mechanics. Under this programme, 100 students will be trained in basic and advanced EV mechanics every year.

The DSEU, World Resources Institute India and Hero Electric Vehicles signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday. The automobile giant will support the Delhi skill university in designing the study material and provide students with practical training.

On September 13, the Delhi government launched an open database facility for EV charging and battery-swapping stations on its Switch Delhi portal to bring all electric vehicle players on a single platform, PTI reported.

The database will enable open access to more than 2,500 charging points in Delhi. (With PTI inputs)

