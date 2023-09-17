Aprilia RS 457 sportsbike will be launched in India on this date

Italian two-wheeler major Piaggio is set to launch its new Aprilia RS 457 sportsbike in India on September 20. The bike had made its global debut in Italy earlier this month and will be made in India, HT Auto reported.This sportsbike has been co-developed by manufacturer teams in India and Italy. According to the report, the Aprilia RS 457 is a member of the large RS family. The standout features include split LED headlamp, signature LED DRLs and transparent visor. For a sporty riding posture, it has low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs, the HT Auto report added. The other features include a TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity, all-LED lighting and an aluminium frame. The sportsbike has been powered by a 457 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Its engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox while the suspension duties are handled by the USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Besides this, the Aprilia RS 457 has a dual-channel ABS, three-level traction control, three-ride modes and a quickshifter, the report added. The prices are not yet announced but it is expected that the superbike might be priced at around ₹4-4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The RS 457 will compete with KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the Yamaha YZF-R3.

The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order

