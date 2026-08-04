...
...
Next Story

Ather Energy aims to expedite capacity expansion as EV demand outstrips supply

Ather Energy believes it could have sold an additional 13,000-15,000 electric scooters every month, had the production number been adequate.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 11:32:58 IST
By Mainak Das
Prefer HTon Google

Ather Energy, the key electric two-wheeler manufacturer that has been giving tough competition to the legacy players in the Indian two-wheeler market, is planning to expedite its capacity expansion as high demand has been outstripping supply. The EV manufacturer recorded 83,173 units of wholesale in the first quarter of FY27, marking an 81% year-on-year (Yoy) growth over 46,078 units registered in the same period of last fiscal.

Ather Energy recorded 95% YoY growth in customer enquiries in Q1 FY27, while paid pre-orders surged by 185% to 1.5 lakh units.
Ather Energy Rizta
EMI starting at just₹1,700/Month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy recorded 95% YoY growth in customer enquiries in Q1 FY27, while paid pre-orders surged by 185% to 1.5 lakh units.

The manufacturer of popular products like the 450 series of electric scooters, as well as Ather Rizta, has revealed that it recorded a whopping 95% YoY growth in customer enquiries in Q1 FY27, while the paid pre-orders surged massively by 185% to 1.5 lakh units during the period. While the demand uptick was significant, the production was not adequate to meet this surge. According to the EV maker, it could have sold an additional 13,000-15,000 electric scooters every month, had the production number been adequate.

Check similar Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹1,700/month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy 450 Apex
₹ 1.9 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹2,700/month
Check Eligibility
Simple Energy Ultra
₹ 2.35 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹3,300/month
Check Eligibility

To address this demand-supply gap, the company is commissioning a new manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, which will ramp up the production capacity from 4.2 lakh units to 9.2 lakh units after the first phase of the plant is operational later this year. Once the second phase is complete, Ather could ramp up the total production capacity to 14.2 lakh units annually. The company has also hinted at possibilities of fast-tracking the second phase of the plant, if the current demand trajectory continues.

Speaking on the quarterly performance of the company, Ather Energy Co-founder & CEO, Tarun Mehta, said, “We continued to see strong demand across our portfolio, as structural tailwinds from both policy support and shifting customer sentiment translated into a massive upsurge for our products, with demand far outstripping supply.” He further added, "This gives us confidence that the market continues to expand. In the coming months, we are particularly excited about our new product on the EL platform, commencing production alongside the scale-up of our new factory at AURIC (in Maharashtra). Together, they position us well for the next phase of Ather's growth."

Ather Energy also stated that it is continuing to expand the brand's retail and charging infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India, a strategy helping boost sales volumes and improve operating leverage. However, the company continues to face pricing and market share pressure from key rivals including Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, and Bajaj Auto. Meanwhile, Ather Energy is preparing to unveil its first production scooter on the all-new EL platform on August 29 at Ather Community Day 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
Home/Car Bike/Ather Energy aims to expedite capacity expansion as EV demand outstrips supply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Get your

Ather Energy Rizta
at₹1,700/month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secureNo impact on credit score