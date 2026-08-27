Audi Q3: 5 things to know before you finalise the luxury SUV

Audi just recently unveiled the third-generation Q3 in India, marking the beginning of a new product offensive that will add three models to the company’s portfolio by 2027. The new Q3 will arrive during the upcoming festive season and continue to sit at the entry point of Audi’s SUV range. It retains the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and is expected to compete with models such as the BMW X1 LWB and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Here are five things you should know before you finalise your decision to buy the luxury SUV:

1. A major design overhaul

The third-generation Audi Q3 gets a completely redesigned exterior and is expected to launch in India during the upcoming festive season.

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The new Q3 looks substantially different from the outgoing model. Audi has replaced the conventional headlamp arrangement with split lighting, while the daytime running lights feature a pattern inspired by the Matrix LED units seen on the previous-generation SUV. LED projector headlamps are also part of the package.

The front gets a large grille with a geometric pattern, surrounded by another honeycomb-style element. An illuminated Audi logo is featured at both the front and rear. At the sides, the SUV gets new alloy wheels, prominent wheel arches, black ORVMs, pull-type door handles, black roof rails and a shark-fin antenna.

The rear receives slimmer, angular tail lamps connected by a light element. An integrated spoiler, sloping roofline and full-width honeycomb-pattern bumper insert complete the redesigned look.

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2. Familiar petrol engine

{{^usCountry}} Despite the extensive styling changes, the Q3 is expected to retain a familiar mechanical package. India is likely to get the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, developing around 190 bhp and 320 Nm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the extensive styling changes, the Q3 is expected to retain a familiar mechanical package. India is likely to get the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, developing around 190 bhp and 320 Nm. {{/usCountry}}

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A seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox is expected to handle transmission duties, while Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system is likely to send power to all four wheels.

3. Two variants expected

Audi is expected to offer the new Q3 in Technology and Premium Plus versions. The two variants are expected to use the same powertrain, with equipment levels providing the main distinction between them.

This could give buyers a choice between a more accessible version and a higher-spec model without introducing different engine options.

4. Price could start at ₹ 43 lakh

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The new Q3 is expected to be priced at around ₹43 lakh, while the range-topping version could cost close to ₹50 lakh. Audi is also expected to retain a pricing advantage over the BMW X1 LWB, similar to the positioning of the current Q3.

5. Audi plans wider expansion

The Q3 launch forms part of Audi India’s broader expansion plan. The company has confirmed that the next-generation A5 and flagship Q9 will follow in 2027. Audi also plans to increase its retail network by more than 25%, with a target of reaching 40 showrooms by the end of next year and greater coverage in Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

Existing outlets are being upgraded under Audi’s global Progressive Showroom concept, while more than 2,500 sales and service employees will receive training. The company is targeting a doubling of its current 8% market share over the next three years.

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Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said, “We are building the next phase of Audi India’s growth on the back of a strong pipeline of new products and continued investments in the market. As we introduce new models across segments, our focus is on offering greater choice and strengthening our presence in India’s luxury car market. We want to double our market share from the current 8% - in the next three years. “

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