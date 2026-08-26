⁠Automakers forced to stay silent on E20 hazard, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has alleged that despite E20 petrol being hazardous for vehicles built before 2023, the automakers have been forced to keep silence on the issue. The former Delhi Chief Minister also alleged that the Central Government is forcing the automakers to stay silent on the risks of E20 petrol. He also said that top officials of leading car and two-wheeler manufacturers have privately admitted that E20 fuel can cause severe damage to vehicles manufactured before 2023, but are refusing to speak publicly due to government pressure.

Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that despite the E20 fuel being hazardous for pre-2023 vehicles, auto firms have been forced to keep silence.

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Kejriwal also said that he wrote letters to 29 automobile manufacturers in India a few days back, asking them whether E20 fuel could be safely used in vehicles manufactured by them before 2023. However, he claims to have received no response to those letters. "I wrote letters to 29 auto manufacturing companies. I asked them whether E20 fuel could be safely used in vehicles they had manufactured prior to 2023. I received no response," ANI has quoted Kejriwal as saying.

He said that he subsequently spoke to officials from nine automobile companies, who, according to him, spoke candidly about the issue but requested that their identities and the names of their companies not be disclosed. According to the AAP leader, the officials told him that E20 is a very dangerous fuel and that using it in petrol-based vehicles manufactured before 2023 would be extremely hazardous for those vehicles. "They stated that E20 is a very dangerous fuel and using it in petrol-based vehicles manufactured before 2023 would be extremely hazardous for the vehicles," Kejriwal reportedly said while also claiming that the officials were unwilling to speak publicly about the issue because they were under pressure from the Central Government.

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{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that the automobile company officials feared that speaking against E20 could result in action by central investigative and tax agencies. "However, they said they could not speak out publicly because they are under immense pressure from the Central Government, and speaking against E20 could trigger raids by the ED, CBI, or Income Tax Department against them, or even lead to the closure of their plants," he reportedly said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that the automobile company officials feared that speaking against E20 could result in action by central investigative and tax agencies. "However, they said they could not speak out publicly because they are under immense pressure from the Central Government, and speaking against E20 could trigger raids by the ED, CBI, or Income Tax Department against them, or even lead to the closure of their plants," he reportedly said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kejriwal also claimed that the officials were being harassed in various ways and therefore did not want their identities or company names to be made public. His remarks came in the context of concerns over the use of E20 fuel in petrol vehicles manufactured before 2023. However, the AAP leader did not disclose the names of the auto companies or the officials he said he had spoken to.

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The E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol blended with 80% petrol, has been making headlines across India over the last few months. Several vehicle owners have claimed they have been facing increased wear and tear issues as well as reduced fuel economy. The vehicles that are older and manufactured before 2023 are mostly impacted.

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