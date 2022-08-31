Bajaj Auto sales in July 2022: Company reports 6.5% rise from last year

Bajaj Auto Limited has released the break-up of its sales for July, with the numbers showing that the company registered a growth rate of 6.48% on its sales figures from the same period last year. However, among its six 2-wheeler models, only two – Chetak and Pulsar – witnessed a rise in sales, and each of the remaining four – CT, Avenger, Dominar and Platina – reported a decline.

As many as 3,002 units of Bajaj Chetak electric were purchased last month, a massive increase from just 730 in July 2021, giving the EV a humongous year-over-year (YoY) growth of 311%. On the other hand, as many as 101,905 Pulsar units were sold in July, up from 65,094 twelve months ago, giving it a YoY growth of 56.55%.

Meanwhile, the YoY figures for the other four models were as follows: Platina (54,606 in July 2021, 48,484 in July 2022, decline of 11.21%), Dominar (806, 711, -11.79%), Avenger (2,396, 1,256, -47.58%) and CT (27,962, 6,064, -78.31%).

Here are some key features of Bajaj electric:

(1.) Chetak electric comes with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery which is connected to a 3.8 kW motor. The EV generates peak horsepower of 5.5 PS, while its maximum range in eco and sports mode is 95 km and 85 km respectively.

(2.) A 5 Amp outlet is used to charge the e-vehicle's battery; the battery takes around 5 hours to become fully charged. Bajaj offers a warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km on the battery.

(3.) The scooter has all-LED lights (headlamp, daytime running lights, turn indicators, taillights), front disc break, and digital instrument cluster (using bluettoth, can be connected to smartphone).

(4.) There are 12-inch alloy wheels on each end; the front end has 90/90 tubeless tyres, while the rear one has 90/100 tubeless tyres. Front wheel has leading-link-type suspension, and the back one has a monoshock suspension.

(5.) Bajaj launched the electric version of Chetak in 2019. In June, the company said Chetak electric had crossed 14,000 unit sales mark since its introduction. A month later, the manufacturer raised the EV's price from ₹141,440 to the current ₹154,189.

