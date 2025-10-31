Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Which 250 cc bike should you buy?

The 250 cc motorcycle segment in India has grown to become a sweet spot for enthusiasts. It offers a perfect balance between power, practicality, and everyday usability — making it the ideal upgrade for riders stepping up from the 150–200cc class. Among the top contenders in this category are the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250. Both these streetfighters promise a mix of performance and comfort, but they approach the formula differently. Here's a comparison between the two motorcycles. Personalised Offers on Bajaj Pulsar N250 Check Offers Check Offers On paper, the Gixxer 250 is not only more powerful than the Pulsar N250, but it is also lighter.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Spec comparison Specification Bajaj Pulsar N250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Engine 249cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder 249cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder Power 24.1 hp @ 8,750 rpm 26.1 hp @ 9,300 rpm Torque 21.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm 22.2 Nm @ 7,300 rpm Gearbox 5-speed 6-speed Front suspension Upside-down forks Telescopic forks Rear suspension Monoshock Monoshock ABS Switchable dual-channel ABS Dual-channel ABS Weight 164 kg 156 kg Ex-showroom price ₹ 1.33 lakh ₹ 1.82 lakh View All Prev Next

Engine and Performance

Both motorcycles come powered by 249 cc, single-cylinder engines, but their character and performance vary slightly. The Pulsar N250 produces 24.1hp and 21.5Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It’s tuned for strong mid-range performance and city-friendly rideability.

The Gixxer 250, meanwhile, puts out a slightly higher 26.1hp and 22.2Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The additional gear helps in maintaining smoother highway cruising and slightly better fuel efficiency. In everyday conditions, the Pulsar feels torquey and responsive in the lower revs, while the Gixxer offers a more refined, linear power delivery — ideal for longer and enthusiastic rides.

Bajaj Pulsar N 250 looks striking and has strong road presence.

Chassis and Ride Quality

The Pulsar N250 takes a noticeable lead when it comes to hardware. It comes equipped with upside-down front forks and switchable dual-channel ABS with modes like Road, Rain, and Off-road. The chassis setup feels stable and composed even at higher speeds, while the suspension manages a balance between comfort and control.

The Gixxer 250, in contrast, features telescopic front forks and a simpler dual-channel ABS setup. It’s lighter at 156kg compared to the Pulsar’s 164kg, which gives it a slight advantage in agility. However, the Pulsar’s suspension and braking tech feel more usable in day-to-day conditions.

Features and Technology

Bajaj has clearly focused on giving the N250 a modern edge. It gets a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a USB charging port. The new generation design language also adds to its visual appeal, with LED lighting all around and sharper body lines.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 keeps things simpler but still practical. It offers a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and navigation. Clearly, the Pulsar packs in more features than the Gixxer.

The Gixxer 250 is the naked version of the Gixxer SF 250.

Price and Value

Pricing is often the deciding factor, and here’s where Bajaj has played smart. The Pulsar N250 is priced around ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Gixxer 250 commands a premium at about ₹1.82 lakh. The difference of roughly ₹30,000 makes the Pulsar significantly more value-packed, especially when you factor in its hardware and electronics.

Verdict: Which one should you buy?

If you’re looking for a feature-rich, aggressively styled, and high-value 250cc motorcycle, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 is the clear winner. It offers more equipment, versatility, and road presence for the money.

However, if your priorities lie in refinement, smoother performance, and sporty nature, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 remains a compelling option. It’s built with trademark Suzuki quality and will likely appeal to riders who prefer understated performance over outright flash.