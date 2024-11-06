Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z in mind? Top alternatives that you can consider

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is a naked streetfighter motorcycle, which comes as the most affordable 400 cc bike in the Indian market. Available at a price tag of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), this naked streetfighter comes with an aggressive design and promises a sporty performance thanks to the peppy engine. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is a sporty naked streetfighter bike with multiple competitors in the segment.

The 400 cc motorcycle segment has been witnessing an increasing number of takers over the last couple of years. The premium products with performance on focus and a plethora of advanced technology-aided features make these motorcycles appealing to young generation buyers.

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Pulse NS400Z, here are some other options to consider.

KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is one of the bestselling motorcycles in the 400 cc segment. This high-performance naked streetfighter has tasted success in the Indian market in a short span after its introduction here. The bike is priced aggressively at ₹3.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the bike is a 399 cc, liquid-cooled engine which generates 45 bhp power at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is comparatively a new and differently styled roadster that comes available at a starting price of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a major competitor against the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z if you are looking for a 400 cc bike under ₹3 lakh. Powering the motorcycle is a 452 cc engine that churns out 39 bhp power and 40 Nm of torque.

BMW G 310 RR

The BMW G 310 RR comes with great brand value as it is built by one of the leading global premium motorcycle manufacturers. The BMW G 310 RR comes available at a starting price of ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the motorcycle is a 312 cc water-cooled engine that pumps out 33.5 bhp peak power at 8,700 rpm and 27 Nm maximum torque at 7,700 rpm.

TVS Apache RTR 310

The TVS Apache RTR 310 comes as another great alternative against the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z. This motorcycle gets a much sharper design and a more naked look. The TVS Apache RTR 310 gets a hyper spec trellis joined to an aluminium sub-frame making it more agile. It gets power from the same engine that works in the BMW G310 R, a 312 cc liquid-cooled motor making 35 bhp peak power at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm maximum torque at 6,650 rpm. The bike is available at a starting price of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).