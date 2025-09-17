BMW S 1000 R launched in India at 19.9 lakh: Here's everything you need to know

The latest generation of the BMW S 1000 R has arrived in India, reaching our shores via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. The litre-class naked streetfighter has been listed at a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹19.9 lakh, with bookings now open across BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country. The S 1000 R sits squarely in India’s premium litre-class streetfighter segment, competing with rivals such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4. It brings an aggressive design, outright performance, and a broad range of creature comforts. If you are interested in the BMW S 1000 R, here are the top 5 highlights that you should be aware of: Personalised Offers on BMW S 1000 R Check Offers Check Offers The BMW S 1000 R has been launched in India via the CBU route

BMW S 1000 R: Roadster design

The BMW S 1000 R inherits its design DNA and character from the track-bred S 1000 RR superbike but gets stripped down for a more aggressive roadster stance. The front fascia features BMW’s Splitface LED headlight with integrated DRLs. The tail section has been cleaned up, with the number plate holder, turn indicators, and taillamp integrated into a single, compact unit. Buyers can choose between three colour schemes – Blackstorm Metallic, Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow with Style Sport, and Light White Uni/M Motorsport – the last of which is paired with the optional M package.

BMW S 1000 R: Brimming with tech

The new S 1000 R comes loaded with tech and rider aids as standard, including Headlight Pro with LED DRLs, a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation, and multiple riding modes: Rain, Road, and Dynamic. The six-axis IMU enables features such as Engine Drag Torque Control, Dynamic Traction Control, Hill Start Control, and ABS Pro. Further standard features include BMW’s E-Call emergency call system and a USB-C charging port under the seat.

BMW S 1000 R: Inline-4 performance

At its heart, the motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc inline-four mill producing 172 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm, marking a 5 bhp gain over the outgoing model. BMW claims the bike can shoot from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, topping out at an electronically limited 250 kmph. The engine has been tuned for a flatter torque curve with the aim of making it well-suited for both urban use and spirited highway riding. An optional M Endurance chain further reduces maintenance and enhances throttle response. Buyers can opt for the M Endurance chain, which further reduces maintenance and improves throttle response.

BMW S 1000 R: Premium hardware

Built around a bridge-type cast aluminium frame that employs the engine as the stressed member, the S 1000 R is suspended by 45 mm fully adjustable USD forks at the front and an aluminium swingarm with full-floater suspension at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 320 mm discs with 4-piston radial calipers up front and a single 220 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the rear. The motorcycle additionally comes with adjustable handlebars and a wide range of optional accessories, including carbon and billet packs, for customisation to suit track or touring needs.

BMW S 1000 R: Options

For buyers who want more, BMW offers three optional equipment packs: the Dynamic Package (Dynamic Damping Control, Pro Riding Modes, Shift Assistant Pro, engine spoiler), Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, cruise control, heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring), and the M Package (M lightweight battery, M forged or carbon wheels, M Sport seat, endurance chain, sports silencer, and M GPS lap trigger).

Apart from these, the streetfighter can be fitted with a long list of accessories such as M footrest systems, handlebar risers, tinted windscreens, M engine protectors, and ConnectedRide Navigator. Buyers may opt for the Carbon Package and Billet Pack, adding a premium finish and performance-focused hardware.