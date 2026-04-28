Buying a Nissan Gravite MPV? Key genuine accessories you can explore

Nissan Gravite was launched in India recently to expand the Japanese carmaker's utility vehicle lineup in the country. Despite essentially being a revamped and rebadged iteration of the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite comes with its own distinct characteristics. The MPV looks stylish and upmarket on the exterior and inside the cabin. The design and features look a bit different on the Nissan MPV compared to its Renault sibling. However, under the skin, the Gravite is the same model as the Triber, a result of badge engineering within the Nissan-Renault alliance.

Personalised Offers on Nissan Gravite Check Offers Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Gravite MPV.

Being based on the same CMF-A+ architecture, the Nissan Gravite sub-four metre seven-seater MPV draws power from the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that is available with manual and AMT gearbox options. The engine is known for churning out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque.

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If you have been planning to buy the Nissan Gravite and are wondering about the accessories to purchase, here is a quick and comprehensive guide detailing the key genuine accessories available for the MPV.

Nissan Gravite: Key genuine accessories to buy

Nissan Gravite: Key genuine accessories to buy Exterior Price Interior Price Electricals Price Chrome window frame kit ₹ 2,199 Massager seat cover with ventilation ₹ 5,499 Footwell ambient mood light ₹ 2,599 Chrome door handles ₹ 1,499 Perforated steering wheel cover ₹ 599 Dual dashcam ₹ 9,999 Chrome wind deflector ₹ 2,699 Magnetic sunshades ₹ 1,499 - ₹ 3,359 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system NA 14-inch wheel cover pack ₹ 3,899 PVC floor mat ₹ 1,999 Air purifier ₹ 4,599 Splash guard kit ₹ 799 Carpet floor mat ₹ 2,399 JBL speakers ₹ 9,999 Bodyside graphic kit ₹ 5,499 Dual-layer 7D floor mat ₹ 6,999 Wireless charger ₹ 5,499 Roof carrier ₹ 9,999 Seat cover ₹ 7,999 Tyre puncture repair kit ₹ 2,899 Body cover ₹ 1,849 Neck & lumbar cushion ₹ 1,499 - ₹ 1,999 Puddle lamp ₹ 5,499 Door edge guard ₹ 368 PVC trunk mat ₹ 1,099 Vacuum cleaner ₹ 2,499 View All

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{{^usCountry}} Nissan offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Gravite MPV. These accessories can be purchased online from Nissan's dedicated channel. Also, these can be purchased from the offline store of the automaker. Some of the accessories are designed to enhance the visual appeal of the MPV, while some are meant to ramp up the comfort and convenience quotient. Also, there are a host of genuine accessories meant to drive up the functionality of the Gravite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nissan offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Gravite MPV. These accessories can be purchased online from Nissan's dedicated channel. Also, these can be purchased from the offline store of the automaker. Some of the accessories are designed to enhance the visual appeal of the MPV, while some are meant to ramp up the comfort and convenience quotient. Also, there are a host of genuine accessories meant to drive up the functionality of the Gravite. {{/usCountry}}

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