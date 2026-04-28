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Buying a Nissan Gravite MPV? Key genuine accessories you can explore

If you are planning to buy Nissan Gravite, here are the key genuine accessories you can explore for the MPV.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:33 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Nissan Gravite was launched in India recently to expand the Japanese carmaker's utility vehicle lineup in the country. Despite essentially being a revamped and rebadged iteration of the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite comes with its own distinct characteristics. The MPV looks stylish and upmarket on the exterior and inside the cabin. The design and features look a bit different on the Nissan MPV compared to its Renault sibling. However, under the skin, the Gravite is the same model as the Triber, a result of badge engineering within the Nissan-Renault alliance.

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Nissan Gravite
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Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Gravite MPV.

Being based on the same CMF-A+ architecture, the Nissan Gravite sub-four metre seven-seater MPV draws power from the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that is available with manual and AMT gearbox options. The engine is known for churning out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque.

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If you have been planning to buy the Nissan Gravite and are wondering about the accessories to purchase, here is a quick and comprehensive guide detailing the key genuine accessories available for the MPV.

Nissan Gravite: Key genuine accessories to buy

Nissan Gravite: Key genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceElectricalsPrice
Chrome window frame kit 2,199Massager seat cover with ventilation 5,499Footwell ambient mood light 2,599
Chrome door handles 1,499Perforated steering wheel cover 599Dual dashcam 9,999
Chrome wind deflector 2,699Magnetic sunshades 1,499 - 3,3599.0-inch touchscreen infotainment systemNA
14-inch wheel cover pack 3,899PVC floor mat 1,999Air purifier 4,599
Splash guard kit 799Carpet floor mat 2,399JBL speakers 9,999
Bodyside graphic kit 5,499Dual-layer 7D floor mat 6,999Wireless charger 5,499
Roof carrier 9,999Seat cover 7,999Tyre puncture repair kit 2,899
Body cover 1,849Neck & lumbar cushion 1,499 - 1,999Puddle lamp 5,499
Door edge guard 368PVC trunk mat 1,099Vacuum cleaner 2,499
 
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