Buying a Triumph Tracker 400? Key genuine accessories to explore
The Triumph Tracker 400 is a flat-track-inspired street bike that churns out 39 bhp peak power and 32 Nm of maximum torque.
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The Triumph Tracker 400 is the latest flat-track-styled motorcycle from the iconic English premium two-wheeler brand. The Triumph Tracker 400 comes powered by a new 349 cc engine, allowing the motorcycle to be positioned into the lower tax bracket and making it more affordable. This Triumph motorcycle comes as a fully-loaded single variant model, priced at ₹246,225 (ex-showroom).
The flat-track-inspired street bike churns out 39 bhp peak power and 32 Nm of maximum torque. It has been designed for urban riding with a revised tail section, wider handlebars, and dual-purpose tyres. The new 350 cc platform has been developed to optimise tax benefits.
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If you are keen on buying the new Triumph Tracker 400 and wondering which accessories to buy along with the bike, here are the key genuine kits to explore.
Triumph Tracker 400: Key genuine accessories to buy
Triumph Motorcycles offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Tracker 400 motorcycle. These accessories can be purchased directly from the OEM's website or from the authorised dealerships of the company.
|Triumph Tracker 400 : Key genuine accessories to buy
|Accessory
|Price
|Nylon tank bag
|₹14,347
|Roll bag
|₹10,747
|Ribbed seat
|PoA
|Bullet LED indicators (Front)
|₹2,560
|Bullet LED indicators (Rear)
|₹2,656
|Lower engine bars
|PoA
|Tank pad
|PoA
|Knee pads
|PoA
|Mud splash protection kit
|PoA
|Sump guard
|₹4,508
|Bar end mirror mounting kit
|PoA
|Bar end mirrors
|₹7,656
|Disc lock
|₹10,526
|270 mm U lock
|₹14,616
|Alarmed disc lock
|₹19,995
|Garage mat
|₹10,545
|Outdoor bike cover
|₹14,108
|Optimate adapter
|₹1,310
|Battery optimiser
|₹7,835
Triumph Tracker 400 can be accessorised with around 20 genuine kits from the OEM, which are focused on enhancing the style quotient of the bike, functionality, protection and security. The majority of these accessories come priced between ₹1,310 and ₹19,995. However, there are some accessories that don't come with any fixed pricing, as the pricing for those is decided on application.{{/usCountry}}
Triumph Tracker 400 can be accessorised with around 20 genuine kits from the OEM, which are focused on enhancing the style quotient of the bike, functionality, protection and security. The majority of these accessories come priced between ₹1,310 and ₹19,995. However, there are some accessories that don't come with any fixed pricing, as the pricing for those is decided on application.{{/usCountry}}