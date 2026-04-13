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Buying a Triumph Tracker 400? Key genuine accessories to explore

The Triumph Tracker 400 is a flat-track-inspired street bike that churns out 39 bhp peak power and 32 Nm of maximum torque.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 09:49 am IST
By Mainak Das

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The Triumph Tracker 400 is the latest flat-track-styled motorcycle from the iconic English premium two-wheeler brand. The Triumph Tracker 400 comes powered by a new 349 cc engine, allowing the motorcycle to be positioned into the lower tax bracket and making it more affordable. This Triumph motorcycle comes as a fully-loaded single variant model, priced at 246,225 (ex-showroom).

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The Triumph Tracker 400 is a flat-track-inspired street bike that churns out 39 bhp peak power and 32 Nm of maximum torque.

The flat-track-inspired street bike churns out 39 bhp peak power and 32 Nm of maximum torque. It has been designed for urban riding with a revised tail section, wider handlebars, and dual-purpose tyres. The new 350 cc platform has been developed to optimise tax benefits.

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If you are keen on buying the new Triumph Tracker 400 and wondering which accessories to buy along with the bike, here are the key genuine kits to explore.

Triumph Tracker 400: Key genuine accessories to buy

Triumph Motorcycles offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Tracker 400 motorcycle. These accessories can be purchased directly from the OEM's website or from the authorised dealerships of the company.

Triumph Tracker 400 : Key genuine accessories to buy
AccessoryPrice
Nylon tank bag 14,347
Roll bag 10,747
Ribbed seatPoA
Bullet LED indicators (Front) 2,560
Bullet LED indicators (Rear) 2,656
Lower engine barsPoA
Tank padPoA
Knee padsPoA
Mud splash protection kitPoA
Sump guard 4,508
Bar end mirror mounting kitPoA
Bar end mirrors 7,656
Disc lock 10,526
270 mm U lock 14,616
Alarmed disc lock 19,995
Garage mat 10,545
Outdoor bike cover 14,108
Optimate adapter 1,310
Battery optimiser 7,835
 
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