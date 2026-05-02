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Buying Oben Rorr Evo? Here's your complete EMI guide

Oben Rorr Evo is the latest entrant in the Indian electric motorcycle market, priced at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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The Oben Rorr Evo is the latest entrant in the Indian electric motorcycle market. The latest iteration of Oben Rorr, this electric bike comes priced at 124,999 (ex-showroom). However, the company is offering the electric motorcycle at a lower price of 99,000 (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 buyers.

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The Oben Rorr Evo is the newest electric streetfighter from the company, priced from 1,24,999 (ex-showroom).

The Oben Rorr grabbed quite some attention from the EV buyers thanks to its sporty commuter design and features, as well as peppy performance. The newly launched Oben Rorr Evo, too, is expected to replicate that sentiment. Available in four different colour options, the Oben Rorr Evo is powered by a 9 kW electric motor taking juice from a 3.4 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain promises a range of up to 180 km on a single charge.

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If you are planning to buy the Oben Rorr Evo and wondering about the monthly EMI, here is a quick explainer to make your purchase decision smoother.

Oben Rorr Evo: How much EMI to pay

In this EMI calculation, we have calculated the amount based on both the introductory and regular pricing options, 99,000 and 124,999, respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

Oben Rorr Evo: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
99,000 99,0009.5%12 months 8,703 5,439
24 months 4,568 10,629
124,999 124,9999.5%12 months 10,960 6,525
24 months 5,739 12,743
 
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