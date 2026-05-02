Buying Oben Rorr Evo? Here's your complete EMI guide

The Oben Rorr Evo is the latest entrant in the Indian electric motorcycle market. The latest iteration of Oben Rorr, this electric bike comes priced at ₹124,999 (ex-showroom). However, the company is offering the electric motorcycle at a lower price of ₹99,000 (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 buyers.

Personalised Offers on Oben Rorr Evo Check Offers The Oben Rorr Evo is the newest electric streetfighter from the company, priced from ₹ 1,24,999 (ex-showroom).

The Oben Rorr grabbed quite some attention from the EV buyers thanks to its sporty commuter design and features, as well as peppy performance. The newly launched Oben Rorr Evo, too, is expected to replicate that sentiment. Available in four different colour options, the Oben Rorr Evo is powered by a 9 kW electric motor taking juice from a 3.4 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain promises a range of up to 180 km on a single charge.

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If you are planning to buy the Oben Rorr Evo and wondering about the monthly EMI, here is a quick explainer to make your purchase decision smoother.

Oben Rorr Evo: How much EMI to pay

In this EMI calculation, we have calculated the amount based on both the introductory and regular pricing options, ₹99,000 and ₹124,999, respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

Oben Rorr Evo: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 99,000 ₹ 99,000 9.5% 12 months ₹ 8,703 ₹ 5,439 24 months ₹ 4,568 ₹ 10,629 ₹ 124,999 ₹ 124,999 9.5% 12 months ₹ 10,960 ₹ 6,525 24 months ₹ 5,739 ₹ 12,743 View All

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{{^usCountry}} According to this calculation, to buy Oben Rorr Evo, if you opt for the introductory price, for 12 months you have to pay ₹8,703 every month, which will be reduced to ₹4,568 every month in case of a 24-month repayment tenure. On the other hand, if you buy a bit later and the price grows to the regular slab, for 12-month period, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹10,960, which will be reduced to rs 5,739 in the case of 24-month repayment tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to this calculation, to buy Oben Rorr Evo, if you opt for the introductory price, for 12 months you have to pay ₹8,703 every month, which will be reduced to ₹4,568 every month in case of a 24-month repayment tenure. On the other hand, if you buy a bit later and the price grows to the regular slab, for 12-month period, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹10,960, which will be reduced to rs 5,739 in the case of 24-month repayment tenure. {{/usCountry}}

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