BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV promising over 500 km range to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has confirmed that it will showcase the Sealion 7 electric SUV in India. The EV maker has announced that it will showcase its performance-focused electric SUV Sealion 7 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will be held in Delhi from January 17. This will mark the debut of the BYD Sealion 7 in India. Also, the carmaker that already sells models like Atto 3, Seal and eMax 7 in India will launch the Sealion 7 in the country later in 2025. It is going to be the fifth electric car from BYD in the Indian market. BYD Sealion 7 will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 before being launched in India later this year.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

The BYD Sealion 7 is one of the popular global models the carmaker will showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The automaker is likely to display the European market-spec Sealion 7 EV in India which gets both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups.

BYD Sealion 7: Bigger than BYD Seal

Dimensionally, the BYD Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, 1,620 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. This makes the Sealion 7 30 mm longer than the BYD Seal, while the wheelbase is 10 mm longer than the electric sedan. Also, the BYD Sealion 7 is the tallest electric car from the brand. It is available with 19-inch alloy wheels, while there are optional 20-inch wheels on offer as well.

BYD Sealion 7: Range, battery and specifications

The BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV is powered by the automaker's famous Blade Battery technology. The SUV gets two different battery pack options. The rear-wheel-drive Comfort variant and the all-wheel-drive Design variant get an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The single-motor RWD version offers a range of 482 km on a single charge while the dual-motor AWD promises a 456 km range. The top-of-the-line Excellence variant with AWD feature gets a larger 91.3 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 502 km on a single charge. BYD Sealion 7 is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and can run at a top speed of 215 kmph. The electric SUV churns out 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm of peak torque.