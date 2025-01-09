BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV promising over 500 km range to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
BYD Sealion 7 will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 before being launched in India later this year.
Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has confirmed that it will showcase the Sealion 7 electric SUV in India. The EV maker has announced that it will showcase its performance-focused electric SUV Sealion 7 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will be held in Delhi from January 17. This will mark the debut of the BYD Sealion 7 in India. Also, the carmaker that already sells models like Atto 3, Seal and eMax 7 in India will launch the Sealion 7 in the country later in 2025. It is going to be the fifth electric car from BYD in the Indian market.
The BYD Sealion 7 is one of the popular global models the carmaker will showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The automaker is likely to display the European market-spec Sealion 7 EV in India which gets both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups.
BYD Sealion 7: Bigger than BYD Seal
Dimensionally, the BYD Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, 1,620 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. This makes the Sealion 7 30 mm longer than the BYD Seal, while the wheelbase is 10 mm longer than the electric sedan. Also, the BYD Sealion 7 is the tallest electric car from the brand. It is available with 19-inch alloy wheels, while there are optional 20-inch wheels on offer as well.
BYD Sealion 7: Range, battery and specifications
The BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV is powered by the automaker's famous Blade Battery technology. The SUV gets two different battery pack options. The rear-wheel-drive Comfort variant and the all-wheel-drive Design variant get an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The single-motor RWD version offers a range of 482 km on a single charge while the dual-motor AWD promises a 456 km range. The top-of-the-line Excellence variant with AWD feature gets a larger 91.3 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 502 km on a single charge. BYD Sealion 7 is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and can run at a top speed of 215 kmph. The electric SUV churns out 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm of peak torque.