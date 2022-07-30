Caught drunk driving in UK? You could face a yr in jail or fined up to 2.4 lakh

If you are caught drunk driving in the United Kingdom, there are strict punishments for the offence. You could be jailed, banned from driving and fined, depending on the magistrates who hear your case and the nature of the offence.

However, you might be able to reduce your ban by taking a drink-drive rehabilitation course if you are banned from driving for a year or more. But it is the court to decide.

The British government has laid down strict punishments for those who are caught driving in an inebriated state. Here are some of those punishments:-1. For the drivers caught drunk above the legal limit or unfit through drink, they may land up in jail for three months or a fine of ₹2.41 lakh fine. The accused driver might be handed a driving ban, as per the UK government website.2. If the traffic cops catch you driving or attempting to do so while being drunk above the legal limit or deemed unfit, you might be handed a six-month jail term or an unlimited fine whose amount is not specified on the UK government's website. The violators might be handed a 12 month driving ban and three years if convicted twice in ten years.

3. When a traffic cop in UK stops you for a breath specimen, blood or urine sample for analysis, it's better you cooperate. Refusal to do so may attract a six-month jail term or an unlimited fine. It could also lead to a driving ban for at least a year.

4. Causing death by careless driving under the influence of alcohol is a crime. You may get a 14-year jail term, an unlimited fine or a two year driving ban.

5. Besides fine and imprisonment, conviction in drink and drive offence can lead to other problems like increase in car insurance costs, trouble in travelling to countries like the United States.

HT News Desk