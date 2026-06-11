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    Citroen announces maintenance discounts and customer incentives for June

    Citroen is conducting a month-long customer engagement campaign in India. Running from June 4 to June 30, the campaign offers discounts and customer incentives.

    Published on: Jun 11, 2026 2:27 PM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
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    Citroen has announced a month-long customer engagement campaign in India to mark the brand's 108th anniversary globally. The initiative, which is running from June 4 to June 30, 2026, includes service-related benefits, discounts, and customer activities across the company's dealership network.

    The Basalt from Citroen is the most affordable coupe SUV in India.
    The Basalt from Citroen is the most affordable coupe SUV in India.

    Service benefits and discounts

    The campaign offers limited period benefits on the automaker's SUV lineup, along with discounts on periodic maintenance jobs. Customers can also avail a 10.8 per cent discount on accessories, merchandise, and select value-added services during the promotional period.

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    According to the company, customers who had scheduled periodic maintenance on June 4 received a waiver on labour charges as part of the anniversary celebrations. The campaign also includes referral rewards and customer giveaways at participating dealerships.

    (Also read: Citroen Basalt X prices hiked by up to 40,000)

    Focus on the Indian market

    Kumar Priyesh, Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said the company remains focused on developing products suited to Indian market requirements through its Smart Car Platform while continuing to expand its presence in the country.

    The statement comes as Citroen continues to strengthen its lineup and dealership network in India.

    The anniversary programme will continue until the end of June across authorised Citroen dealerships in India.

    Upcoming Citroen eC3X

    Citroen has officially teased the eC3X for the Indian market. It will basically be an updated version of the eC3 that is already on sale.

    The updated eC3X is expected to receive a revised front bumper featuring a silver skid plate-inspired element, complemented by LED daytime running lights and LED fog lamps. Additional exterior changes include ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Apart from the exterior updates, the Citroen eC3X is also expected to receive a comprehensive equipment upgrade. The refreshed model is likely to feature a revised cabin design along with several new comfort and safety features.

    Expected highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette seat upholstery, adjustable front headrests, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and six airbags as standard. These additions are expected to make the eC3X a more competitive offering in the mass-market electric vehicle segment.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

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