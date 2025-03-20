Citroen C3, Aircross, eC3 and Basalt gets offers of up to 1.75 lakh

Citroen India has announced a range of benefits on its vehicle lineup, offering discounts of up to ₹1.75 lakh, valid until March 31, 2025. Interested customers seeking further details about these benefits can visit authorized Citroen dealerships. Citroen eC3 is the only electric hatchback from the brand. It is based on the C3 hatchback which was the first model that the brand brought to the Indian market.

Citroen eC3

For the MY23 models of the eC3, Citroen is providing benefits of up to ₹80,000. This model is the brand's sole electric vehicle available in the Indian market, with prices ranging from ₹12.76 lakh to ₹13.41 lakh, both ex-showroom. The eC3 is available in two variants: Feel and Shine. It features a 29.2 kWh battery that powers an electric motor located on the front axle, delivering a maximum power output of 56 bhp and peak torque of 143 Nm.

Citroen C3

The C3 was the first vehicle introduced by Citroen in India. This hatchback is offered in three variants: Live, Feel, and Shine, with the top-tier Shine variant also featuring a Vibe pack. Pricing for the C3 ranges from ₹6.16 lakh to ₹10.15 lakh, both ex-showroom. It is equipped with either a naturally aspirated petrol engine or a turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated variant generates 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged version produces 108 bhp and 205 Nm. The base engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the turbo engine can be equipped with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Currently, the C3 is available with benefits amounting to ₹1 lakh.

(Also read: Citroen Basalt coupe SUV prices increased for January. Range now start at Rs…)

Citroen Aircross

The Citroen Aircross is being offered with benefits of ₹1.75 lakh on MY23 stock. Its pricing ranges from ₹8.49 lakh to ₹14.55 lakh, both ex-showroom. This SUV is exclusively available with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

(Also read: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets zero safety rating at this global crash test)

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt is the most affordable coupe SUV in the Indian market. It is available with benefits of up to ₹1.70 lakh. However, these benefits are available only on MY24 stock. It is priced between ₹8.25 lakh and ₹14 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.