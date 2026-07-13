Delhi transport union urges LG to reconsider mandatory EV registration rules

Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch has asked Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu to reconsider provisions in Delhi’s newly announced electric vehicle policy that would restrict new registrations of certain conventional vehicles.

VinFast VF7 EMI starting at just ₹28,700/ Month Check Eligibility Delhi auto and taxi operators have urged the administration to review mandatory electric vehicle registration timelines. (HT Photo)

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In a letter dated July 9, the taxi and auto union opposed the requirement that only electric three-wheelers be newly registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027. The group said the transition should not be made mandatory before supporting infrastructure and financial arrangements are in place.

Union raises concerns over EV transition

The letter was addressed to LG TS Sandhu and focused on the impact the policy could have on auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, small transport businesses and individual vehicle owners.

"At present, there are not enough EV charging stations, battery-swapping facilities, easy financial assistance, affordable loans, practical transition plans, or a clear policy for the safe disposal and recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

"Making EVs mandatory without these basic arrangements would place an unbearable financial burden on lakhs of drivers, small transport businesses and individual vehicle owners," Shyam Sunder, general secretary, Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, said in the letter dated July 9.

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Policy timelines

{{^usCountry}} Under the announced EV policy, only electric three-wheelers will be eligible for new registration in Delhi from January 1, 2027. The policy also states that from April 2028, all newly registered two-wheelers in the capital must be electric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the announced EV policy, only electric three-wheelers will be eligible for new registration in Delhi from January 1, 2027. The policy also states that from April 2028, all newly registered two-wheelers in the capital must be electric. {{/usCountry}}

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The union’s objection is directed at these mandatory registration conditions, particularly for new auto-rickshaws from 2027.

Infrastructure and financing cited

Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch argued that the current ecosystem is not ready for a compulsory shift. The letter listed insufficient public charging stations, limited battery-swapping facilities, a lack of accessible financing and affordable loans, an absence of practical transition plans, and unclear arrangements for lithium-ion battery disposal and recycling.

The union said these issues could create financial pressure for drivers who depend on their vehicles for daily income. It also warned that smaller transport operators may struggle to replace existing vehicles without adequate support.

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Call for consultation

"Our organisation supports a clean environment and modern technology. However, it is neither fair nor justified to enforce any policy without adequate preparation, sufficient resources, and extensive consultation with stakeholders."

In the letter, the union said it supports cleaner transport and modern technology, but requested that the proposed mandatory EV provisions be reconsidered immediately.

It also demanded a comprehensive public consultation involving transport organisations and other stakeholders before the policy is implemented. According to the union, such consultations are necessary to assess the practical impact on drivers and operators.

What happens next

The Delhi government has announced the EV policy timelines, but the union has now formally urged the LG to review the mandatory registration provisions. No official response to the letter has been mentioned.

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The issue is likely to remain significant for Delhi’s transport sector as the city moves toward wider electrification of two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

With inputs from PTI